A beacon of hope: Friendship Society brings awareness to suicide prevention

MANISTEE — Art often tells a story, and for some, that story is personal.

The Manistee Friendship Society held its inaugural suicide prevention awareness contest, allowing members to express themselves and send a message of hope to others.

The contest was held Friday at the drop-in center located at 1475 South U.S. 31 in Manistee, and participants were able to share a poem, drawing, song or share their story through writing. Three winners were chosen, but executive director Cassandra Kamaloski said everyone who participated was recognized.

While the event is new to the Friendship Society, Kamaloski said participation was beyond what she expected.

“Everyone is going to get something. Some people here do not step out of their shells, but they did it,” Kamaloski said. “I bought two blankets with the suicide prevention colors on them for the top two winners. The others will get gift cards.”

The month of September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. In addition, Sept. 8-14 is National Suicide Prevention Week.

Throughout the Manistee area, events are being held including an awareness walk at 5 p.m. on Tuesday starting at the Manistee Municipal Marina. The walk is sponsored by BeDaBin Behavioral Health of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Manistee County Suicide Awareness and Prevention Coalition and Centra Wellness Network.

To share their support, Kamaloski said the Manistee Friendship Society wanted to be a part of the awareness month.

“We just would like to promote suicide prevention awareness, a lot of people here have dealt with that in some way in their lives whether it’s with a loved one or themselves,” she said. “We get our funding from (Centra Wellness) Community Mental Health and they as well do something for the month, we just wanted to make a day where we do that here.”

Tina Biers, Manistee Friendship Society board of directors president, said the event was a great way for members to uplift others and share their experiences. They hope to inspire others to do the same, as well.

“I loved the participation, everyone just really wanted to do this and became really invested,” Biers said. “I feel like, while we only picked the top three, that everyone really put their hearts and souls into it. It’s not easy to talk about your story, so to be able to do that and feel comfortable is a huge thing and they all did a great job putting their hearts out there.”

Kamaloski said she noticed other groups hosting poster competitions for suicide prevention awareness or other causes, and thought it would a great contest idea for the members.

“I have seen schools do this, where they make posters, sing a song or just to bring awareness in general and just give people hope,” she said. “I thought it would be fun coming from the members, what they would want to put out there in the world with their talents.”

They plan to continue the event going forward, Kamaloski said.

The Manistee Friendship Society’s mission is to provide advocacy and assistance to those suffering from a mental illness through peer-support. Its services include support groups, peer-support given by Certified Peer Specialists, referrals, advocacy, relationship building, life skills enhancement, a safe place to seek refuge, a listening ear and acceptance for where one is within the recovery process.

“This is a safe place for anyone who has been diagnosed with a psychiatric mental illness like bipolar disorder, depression or schizophrenia to come and be themselves,” Kamaloski said. “It’s a place for them to just be and not be judged. We do activities out in the community, we take them places or to recovery related events.”