Bear Lake Board gets good news on M-STEP scores, enrollment

BEAR LAKE — The news about enrollment numbers and M-STEP score results that Bear Lake Schools superintendent Marlen Cordes brought before his board of education on Wednesday evening was extremely positive.

Cordes told the board that they presently have a student count of 285.36 students and included in that was a kindergarten class of 28 students which is the largest one in several years.

“Right now we are about 20 students over what we built our budget on this year of 265 students, so if that holds until count day (Oct. 2) we are going to be in good shape,” said Cordes.

Cordes also informed the board that the M-STEP scores were very strong this year. He praised both the teachers and students for their efforts in the success.

“We exceeded the state average in three quarters of the testing area and was much better than last year,” said Cordes. “There were quite a few areas where we exceeded it by double digits and the kids did really well.”

Cordes also informed the board that Bear Lake Schools will be joining several other West Michigan D League teams in creating a bass fishing team. He said an interest in the activity led to the conference working on a program that is going to be tested in the upcoming year.

“We approved a bass fishing team and there are four or five schools in the West Michigan D League who are going to form teams, so we are going start out with three or four competitions,” said Cordes. “It is not a league competition because we don’t have enough teams in the league doing it yet. So it is just kind of a club for now.”

Cordes said the program will be closely monitored and that safety will come first. There will only be two students per boat in competition, and they need to have someone 21 years of age or older running the boat.

“We will just see how many people we have volunteering with boats … and take out as many members of the team that we can,” said Cordes. “We are looking at having one meet like on Manistee Lake and they will be on Saturdays or Sundays. It will be done late August and September, and the first year we are looking at just getting enough kids interested and then if we can get some more league teams maybe making it a league sport.”

An added bonus of having a bass fishing team is there are some college scholarships that are offered as a result of the activity.

Board members also got a legislative update from the superintendent on his recent meeting with other school officials with the Northern Michigan Schools Legislative Association.

“It sounded like the governor was willing to settle a budget this week and not address fixing the roads,” said Cordes.

Cordes said their legislative association said some of the ideas being tossed out is to take money being generated by the 6 percent sales tax that is earmarked for schools and put it into the roads. Another option being discussed is taking from the retirement fund which would be like refinancing a home and taking the difference in cash.

“Your are just pushing that retirement cost obligation down the road, and we don’t like that because the state is in shape to pay that off in the next 19 years,” said Cordes.

He added that a proposal was being discussed for adding to the sales tax that might address both the roads and still leave the school funding.

“The Republicans are also talking about 1 percent increase to the sales tax, but from the school perspective it generates about a billion dollars,” said Cordes. “That would leave what goes to the schools and the retirement in place, which would be good for schools.”

Discussion is also taking place in the legislature on the start of school for 2020-21, because Labor Day falls on Sept. 7 that year. That would mean schools wouldn’t start until Sept. 8.

Other issues are Christmas falls on Thursday that year meaning it would be two weeks long and that would push the final day of school to June 18.

“A lot of schools have been applying for waivers and the chamber of commerce is not high on starting school early,” said Cordes.

Board members also agreed to move their October meeting to 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 because of a conflict Cordes has with a conference on the normally scheduled day.