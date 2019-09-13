Induction ceremony slated for Class of 2023 Manistee Commitment Scholars

MANISTEE — Twenty Manistee County high school students will be inducted into the Manistee County Community Foundation’s Manistee Commitment Scholarship Program during a ceremony next week.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the Center Stage Theater at West Shore Community College.

In addition to inductees and families, current Manistee Commitment Scholars, school and community leaders are anticipated to join representatives from the foundation and West Shore Community College in this official welcome to the program.

The Class of 2023 will mark the fourth cohort of the program, which includes nearly 100 scholars, and aims to make a college education possible for more Manistee County students by working to remove social, financial and academic barriers to success.

Manistee Commitment Scholars begin the program during their ninth-grade year and are supported by programming throughout their high school experience. Scholars who meet program requirements and choose to attend West Shore Community College are eligible to receive a scholarship toward tuition assistance and will continue to receive programmatic support while attending WSCC.

The Manistee Commitment Scholarship Program was initiated through support of local philanthropists who established the program within the Manistee County Community Foundation in 2016. The foundation has placed an emphasis on supporting youth and education throughout its 30-year history.