Looking Back for Sept. 14

20 YEARS AGO

Saber golfers top Baldwin

Even though Baldwin didn’t offer much in the way of a challenge for the Manistee Catholic Central golf team in Monday afternoon’s match at the Manistee Golf and Country Club, the Sabers still performed like seasoned veterans. Doug Richley was meet medalist for the Sabers with a 41 that was only five shots over par. Kelly Welsh finished the round with a 42, Dave Viol shot a 44 and Steve Duchon rounded out the top five with a 48.

40 YEARS AGO

Family feud in Copemish

Police officers from three counties were called to Copemish earlier this week to break up what the Manistee County Sheriff’s Department called a “four family feud”. A total of six police cars responded to a 9 p.m. call reporting that four local families were quarreling. A large number of back-up officers were requested “because of the involvement of firearms,” said the Manistee County Sheriff’s Department. It was said that the incident reportedly began with a physical assault, an offshoot from a “long-standing Copemish feud.” No arrests were made but the assault led to the incident being under investigation.

60 YEARS AGO

The best Fair?

Although official returns are not in, President H.F. Briske estimates that the attendance at last week’s Manistee County Fair was about double that at any fair here in recent years. The merchants who had exhibits were well pleased and many of them have expressed their wish to return next year.

80 YEARS AGO

Summer heat returns

After several days of weather which served as a preview for fall, typical summer heat returned to Manistee yesterday, continued today and was scheduled to persist through tomorrow. High temperature for yesterday was 90 degrees, according to the U.S. Forest Service, and that high was not many degrees below the record for the year.

Inn is sold

J.J. Smith of Ludington, who operated Portage Point Inn at Portage Lake during the past summer, has purchased the property. Mr. Smith, who enjoyed a successful season at the Inn this year, is a well-known Western Michigan hotel operator. He formerly owned and operated Piney Ridge Lodge at Hamlin Lake in Mason County. That lodge was destroyed by fire a year ago.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum