Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club to host Fall Banquet

BRETHREN — The Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club will host its Fall Banquet on Sept. 21.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for a social hour; a dinner of roast pork and garden items follows starting at 7 p.m. at the conservation club, located at 12555 Coates Highway in Brethren.

The meal will be prepared by Ruth Carey.

At 8 p.m., there will be a brief program brief program describing the club’s expanded vision of Field Camps for children, which was sponsored in large part by the Minger Family/Manistee County Community Foundation. The club was also supported by partners Big Bear Sportsmen Club, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Education Department and the local school districts.

This report will be followed by a presentation by Steve Lagerquist of the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. He will speak of the recent efforts in Arcadia with the Old Baldy and Arcadia Marsh projects. He will then address the possibility of extended trails beginning at the SWCC property.

The event also will include a SWCC Raffle Drawing. There is a cost for the dinner; event is open to the public. For more information, find Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club on Facebook.