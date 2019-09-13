Thompsonville receives $10,000 for mural project

LANSING — The Village of Thompsonville will receive a $10,000 Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP) grant to create a mural.

The grant was awarded by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, and the Alliance for Economic Success helped village government apply for the grant.

The grant will be used to put a mural on a municipal storage building that happens to be the gateway to the village and the neighborhood. The building is at the intersection of Lindy Road and Michigan Avenue.

All traffic passes this area and it will be a source of pride with the mural and a landscaping project that is proposed as part of this project.

Citizens will help with the garden and painting to create excitement and enthusiasm for the neighborhood.

“This is good for community; this is at a very busy intersection,” said Eugene Allen, president of the Village of Thompsonville. “This will be a nice addition, especially for folks not from the area. They’ll see the picture as a nice welcoming sign.”

Allen said the mural would depict Thompsonville’s railway past, as well as the activities residents and visitors can do.

“It will depict what the area has to offer, like snowmobiling, biking, skiing and hiking,” Allen said. “We have four seasons of activities. “It will showcase what’s going on and give the village a nice face lift.”

Allen said the village first heard of the grants through Lisa Leedy, executive director of the AES.

“She thought it was a good fit, and brought it to our board,” Allen said.

Leedy said the mural will be painted by Chase Hunt, a Traverse City based “street” artist.

“We put a committee together to help manage the project,” she said. “We had a short window of time to find an artist who could do the project.”

Leedy said the painting should begin mid-September, and that it should take about two weeks to complete.

“This is actually a great opportunity for Thompsonville to bolster their neighborhood and their presence,” Leedy said. “Instead of just passing through, people will notice there is a community here. It will be an icon of the village and will enhance neighborhood pride.”

A component of the grant includes community outreach; informing the public of MSHDA programs that help homeowners with repairs.

“There will be community outreach to see if there are folks in the lower income threshold that need home improvement,” Leedy said.

“This could be done a variety of ways, like holding meetings or putting information in the village newsletter. We need to educate the community about what is available to them.”

The Thompsonville grant is one of 37 NEP grants totaling $1.4 given to local governments and nonprofit groups across Michigan to launch improvement projects directly tied to enhancing and stabilizing communities.

“These grants are awarded to local groups with innovative ideas that address specific needs in their neighborhoods,” said Gary Heidel, acting executive director of MSHDA. “The projects selected for grants are highly visible, housing-oriented opportunities that will improve the quality of life for the people living in these communities.”

NEP grants require that the projects and activities align with one or more of three core components, including: housing enhancements; neighborhood beautification; and/or neighborhood public amenity enhancements. Funded projects should be completed by the end of the year and make a noticeable difference within the community.

The goal of this funding is to help – and eventually showcase – model Michigan neighborhoods where residents are engaged and facilitating change.