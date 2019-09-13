WSCC Student Senate to recognize Constitution Day

SCOTTVILLE — In celebration of the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution, West Shore Community College has organized a variety of activities on Tuesday to commemorate the vote taken on Sept. 17, 1787, by the delegates to the Constitutional Convention to approve the adoption of the United States Constitution.

The WSCC Student Senate is sponsoring a Constitution Day trivia contest and it will be held in the Schoenherr Campus Center atrium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hosted by Professor of History and Political Science Mike Nagle, there will be prizes for those who form teams as well as American themed food for those who participate.

The WSCC Library will also have a special display of books covering the Constitution and a video will be shown throughout the day.

Free pocket copies of the Constitution will be available for students and the public in the bookstore, library, and additional areas of the campus.

The Student Senate, the student government at the college, exists to promote student unity through creating and supporting student interest in extracurricular activities, allocates and disburses student activity funds, and represents the student voice to the administration.