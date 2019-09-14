Brethren runs away from Marion, 34-16

BRETHREN — The Brethren football team scored 26 unanswered points in the third quarter alone on Friday, turning a game tied at halftime into a comfortable 34-16 West Michigan D League win over Marion.

“We always talk about ‘next play,’ ‘next down,’ ‘get after it,’” said Bobcats coach J.J. Randall. “Tonight, it was ‘next half.’ And the guys responded. It was nice to see them take that to heart and run with it.”

The Bobcats’ drives continually fizzled out in the first half, and the two teams were tied 8-8 after two quarters of play.

“We moved the ball in the first half, but then we’d get down and shoot ourselves in the foot with a missed block, missed assignment, whatever it was,” Randall said. “We were stopping them, and we knew we could score points, we just needed to execute better. And eventually, we did.”

The Bobcats’ offense exploded for 26 points in the third quarter and the Eagles could do little to keep up.

Brethren’s Diego Peterson had 173 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, Skylar Wojciechowski rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 133 yards on 5-of-7 passing and Troy Macurio had 52 yards rushing with a touchdown, and led in receiving yards with 133 on five catches.

Kenny King led the Bobcats’ defense with seven tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble Macurio had 10 1/2 tackles, Noah Bradford had two tackles for loss and Peterson had nine tackles.

“Their style of play is to control the clock, so we made some defensive adjustments,” Randall said. “Our defense kept us in it and our energy and enthusiasm coming back out in the second half was what really triggered everything. … It was good to see our guys play physically throughout the entire night.”

The Bobcats host Big Rapids Crossroads Friday at 7 p.m. in a WMDL clash.