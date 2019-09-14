Chief regional public defender to speak at Tea Party meeting

MANISTEE — The Michigan Indigent Defense Commission (MIDC) was created by legislation in 2013 after an advisory commission recommended improvements to the state’s legal system.

The MDIC works to ensure the state’s public defense system is fair, cost effective and constitutional while simultaneously protecting public safety and accountability. Through MDIC in October of 2018 additional funding was made available to make major changes to the public defenders system.

On Thursday, Jared Henry will speak at the Manistee Tea Party meeting in the banquet room at the Bungalow Inn in Manistee. The social hour and optional dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will follow at approximately 6:30 p.m.

In February, Henry was selected as the first chief public defender serving Manistee and Benzie counties newly created Regional Public Defenders office. Henry will talk about the development of the new defenders office, goals and impact these changes will have to the people in the area. This in an opportunity to learn about changes that are intended to help to improve the current system and protect the rights of all citizens.

The MATP meetings are open to the public at no charge. Find more information about the group by searching for Manistee Area Tea Party on Facebook.