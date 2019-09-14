Orioles snap Chips’ regular-season winning streak

MANISTEE — Manistee football penned another chapter in its storied rivalry with Ludington on Friday. After suffering a 45-14 home loss to the Orioles, the Chippewas may wish they could write a second draft.

“We were just outplayed,” said Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork. “They had a good gameplan offensively and defensively. I give those guys credit — they came to play and we were chasing them right from the onset.”

Ludington (3-0, 1-0 Lakes 8) held a 17-0 lead with under four minutes left in the first half. Manistee’s (2-1, 0-1 Lakes 8) Keelan Eskridge found Fletcher Carptenter running open down the left hash mark for a 44-yard touchdown pass to make it a manageable two-possession game with 2:33 until halftime.

The two teams first squared off in 1895, and Friday marked their 142nd meeting. The Chippewas bested Ludington in the two previous games.

After the ensuing kickoff, the Orioles scored on their first play when Riley Calhoun completed an 81-yard pass to Drew Arce to put Ludington up 24-7 through two quarters.

“We could never get any momentum rolling,” Bytwork said. “We’d have an occasion where we’d get a play, or a score, an onside, and we never really could get any momentum going. We couldn’t really string together very many plays at all.”

The Orioles opened the third quarter with an 11-play, 84-yard drive capped off by a Calhoun touchdown pass to Arce. Following a Manistee 3-and-out, Calhoun scored on the ground to put Ludington up 38-7.

Calhoun dominated the contest, completing 13 of 14 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chippewas answered with a 10-play, 70-yard drive that resulted in a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Landen Powers. Manistee made it 38-14 with the extra point, and even recovered the ensuing onside kick, but the Orioles picked off an errant pass and eventually crossed the goal line one more time to bring about the final score.

Ludington scored 17 points off the Chippewas’ six turnovers.

Manistee entered the contest fresh off a 57-20 at Whittemore-Prescott last week.

Powers carried the ball 13 times for 74 yards and a touchdown, Eskridge had 12 carries for 69 yards and Keegan Bonzheim recorded 2 carries for 38 yards. Eskridge threw 8-for-13 with three interceptions and a touchdown, Carpenter had three catches for 86 yards and a score while Bonzheim made three catches for 70 yards.

Bonzheim led the defense with 12 tackles and one tackle for a loss, Torin Sheptock recorded seven tackles with two tackles for a loss, Brady Mikula had eight tackles and Carter Fredericks had seven tackles with one tackle for a loss.

“(Ludington) had a little different front than I expected, but it wasn’t anything I hadn’t seen out of them before,” Bytwork said. “Offensively, they ran what they run and they ran it effectively. There were no surprises in this game, per se — it’s just who executes better. We executed four out of the last five years but we did not (Friday).”

The Chippewas opened the game with a 3-and-out and the Orioles marched the ball down the field before Calhoun scored on a seven-yard scamper. The extra point gave Ludington a 7-0 lead with 6:08 left in the first. Manistee fumbled on its next possession and the Orioles wasted no time in making the Chippewas pay as Calhoun completed a 48-yard pass to Skyler Gerber to go up 14.

“Occasionally we struggled to get up to (Ludington’s) second level and those kids were making plays,” Bytwork said. “We couldn’t really get any stops consistently, obviously. We never really had any momentum. I felt like I was fighting the field all day.”

The two teams traded punts before Ludington went on an 11-play drive capped by a 21-yard field goal that put the Orioles up 17-0 with 3:39 left in the second quarter.

Manistee’s JV team fell at Ludington by a score of 44-6 on Thursday.

The Chippewas host Lakes-8 foe Muskegon Heights next Friday at 7 p.m.