Sabers top Lakers to capture their first win of the season

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central football recorded its first win of the season Friday, topping West Michigan D-League foe Bear Lake by a score of 52-20 at home.

“They’ll probably be feeling sore tomorrow, but they’re feeling pretty good tonight,” said MCC head coach Jake Szymanski. “The last couple weeks have been pretty hard, especially for the newer kids who came into the season not really knowing what to expect. And when you have a couple games where you get pounded on like that for four quarters, that can take its toll on you mentally.

“A win is definitely going to help them psychologically, and hopefully we can string a few together.”

The Sabers blew the game open in a second quarter that saw MCC outscore the Lakers 28-6. Justin Stickney and Mateo Barnett each had two rushing touchdowns in the second frame while a Bear Lake’s Andre Brown scored a touchdown on a pass from Bryce Harless. Manistee Catholic led 36-12 at halftime.

“This is a young football team and they’re learning something every week,” said Bear Lake head coach John Prokes. “They’re inexperienced, but they’re getting better every week. We’re learning how to play the game the right way.

“As a coach, I can’t ask any more from my players,” he continued. “… It was a very physical game, and I think (MCC) knows they just played a game, because we brought it to them.”

Barnett completed 4-of-5 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Patrick Maddox had 88 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and Josue Hernandez rushed seven times for 52 yards and a score.

Hernandez ran for a 20-yard touchdown for the only score of the third frame and Manistee Catholic took a 44-12 advantage into the final stanza.

“We were able to run the ball tonight,” Szymanski said. “We can spread teams out, too, but as long as we can control the clock, that’s going to pay dividends for us. For us to go out defensively and hold them was good to see, too.

“… The lack of turnovers was definitely a positive tonight,” he continued. “We turned the ball over quite a few times in our last two games, but for the most part, we held onto it tonight.”

Harless completed 2-of-7 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. Dalton Myers rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on five carries and Brown ran for 71 yards and a score on 10 carries. Brown also had two receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown. Clark May led Bear Lake’s defense with 7.5 tackles and Myers added six more.

Brown made the score 44-20 on a 48-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, but a 20-yard touchdown run by Maddox brought about the final score.

“Very simply: We just didn’t quit,” Prokes said. “We lost (Dalton) one of the key guys on our football team in the first half, and a lot of teams would have hung their heads and tucked their tails, but we didn’t. We came out in the second half and we battled.”

Barnett hit Adam Pierce for a 33-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter. The 2-point conversion gave the Sabers an 8-0 lead. The Lakers pulled within two after a 47-yard TD scamper by Myers.

“All in all, they did a good enough job to get the job done tonight,” Szymanski said. “We’ve just got to make sure that next week we do an even better job.”