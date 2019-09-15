Chippewa boys, girls and Laker boys all place 2nd in Ludington

SCOTTVILLE — Manistee, Bear Lake and Brethren competed in the Ludington Cross Country Invitational at West Shore Community College on Saturday.

The Chippewas boys team finished second in Division 1 with 51 points — 30 points off first-place Fremont’s 21 — while the girls’ 47 points was just 15 points off of Ludington’s 32. The Bear Lake boys team finished second in Division 2 with 65 points while Mason County Eastern took first with 25. The Laker girls and Brethren were unable to field a team score.

Manistee’s Ransom Hoeflinger’s 18:11.28 was good for third place overall. Caiden Cudney (ninth, 19:21.12), Jarod Wright (13th, 20:01.82), Declan McCann (14th, 20:18.01) and Jordan Fink (15th, 20:20.47) rounded out the scoring for the Chippewas.

“The boys were happy to knock off Ludington,” said Manistee head coach Eric Thuemmel. “We start Lakes 8 Conference jamborees in a week, and we want to be ready for them. Our two senior boys, Carter Kissell and Bishop Davis, have been dealing with some injuries this week, so it was great to see some freshmen step up to help out.

“Jarod Wright continues to shine, and Elliot Hoeflinger and Jacob Lindeman both ran personal record times to finish in our top seven,” he continued. “The kids are racing together well.”

Manistee’s Noelle Fink paced the Chippewas, finishing fifth overall with a time of 22:58:47. Olivia Holtgren (seventh, 23:17.62), Allie Thomas (10th, 23:54.74), Solana Postma (13th, 24:42.04) and Kendahl Wright (14th, 24:58.22) rounded out the scoring for the Chippewas.

“For our girls, our depth really helped us,” Thuemmel said. “We had nine girls finish in the top 25 of our division — more than any other team did. The girls had a great week of practice and it showed.”

In Division 2, Manistee Catholic Central’s Henry Hybza — who runs for Mason County Eastern through a co-op — came in first place with a time of 18:37.34.

Bear Lake’s Hunter Bentley finished fourth with a time of 19:41.05. Bren Lopez (13th, 20:37.62), Sam Corey (15th, 20:58.38), Robby McLouth (18th, 21:39.08) and Trevor Eisenlohr (19th, 21:47.98) rounded out the scoring for the Lakers.

“For the boys, we knew we were going to be a work in progress throughout the season,” said Bear Lake head coach Tony Shrum. “One of the big things we’ve been preaching the last few weeks has been tightening up our pack and getting our top five a little bit closer together.

“… Our times weren’t great, which we expected — we had a hard workout Thursday kind of prepping for later on in the season — but we had two minutes between one and five, whereas at Benzie we had four minutes of separation. I thought it was a lot of improvement from the guys on that front.”

Marcus Langeland (22:05.64), Tai Babinec (22:09.99), Jake Griffis (23:45.20) and Jared Cook (24:14.00) also ran for Bear Lake but did not factor into the team score.

Among girls, Bear Lake’s Alexia Rineer’s time of 24:58.3 was good for sixth place in Division 2 while Bella Leffew took seventh with a 25:46.99 and Victoria Hall finished in 19th with a 31:09.54.

“We have a young group that needs some experience,” Shrum said. “They’re going to get better and better each week as they continue to race. In the next two weeks, if the weather works out, they’ll have four races. That will help them prepare for a couple of big ones later on.”

Brethren’s Justin Kissling placed seventh in Division 2 with a time of 20:27.30. Eric Grismore (21st, 21:54.96) and Chris Norton (41st, 32:27.10) also ran for the Bobcats.

“On the boys side, Justin and Eric both medaled,” said Brethren head coach Kyle Griffin. “That was good to see out of them. Chris Norton ran his first race as a high-schooler. He’s only been able to practice a few times, so it was good to see him get out there and run his first 5K.”

Freshman Jane Amstutz placed 22nd with a time of 35:47.91 as the Bobcats’ sole female runner.

“We were missing a couple girls,” Griffin said. “Alexis (Tracy) was at a wedding and Ashlyn (Wardie) had a cheer thing going on. Jane was our only girl runner, but she got out there and medaled. That was good to see for her.”