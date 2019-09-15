Looking Back for Sept. 16

20 YEARS AGO

Kubanek appointed

Tom Kubanek, executive director of the Manistee Economic Council and Chamber Alliance’s economic development division, was appointed Wednesday by MECCA’s board of directors as the organization’s executive director. Kubanek will serve both positions simultaneously.

60 YEARS AGO

Bear Lake band election

A meeting of the Bear Lake High School Band took place on Sept. 11 for the election of officers. They are as follows: President – Marjorie Churchill, Vice President – Sandra Cone, Secretary – Marianne Pruyne, Treasurer – Susan Cone. Volunteer positions for music filists are held by Rosalie Shreve and Jane Leckrone. This year there are two new officers who will keep the band’s history on record. Historians are Carol Wills and Sandra Johnson. These offices are held for the complete school year of 1959-60.

80 YEARS AGO

Approve wells

Four wells constructed by the U.S. Forest Service were approved by E.J. Frier of the Manistee-Mason county health unit recently. They are the new wells drilled at Bear Track which is 44 feet deep; River Drive camping ground, 43 feet deep; Udell Tower, 126 feet deep and Camp Stronach, 63 feet deep.

Cyclists to race at fair

Thrills that only motorcycle racing can provide await visitors at the Manistee County Fair which opens at Onekama next Wednesday and closes Saturday. The races will take place on Saturday over a course full of hairpin curves and other obstacles.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum