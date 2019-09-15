Onekama’s McCarthy hits 1,000-kill milestone

MANTON — Onekama volleyball came up short in a semifinal en route to a third-place finish at the Manton Invitational on Saturday, but the Portagers were still left with a reason to celebrate as senior Colleen McCarthy surpassed the 1,000-kill milestone.

“After the weekend, she’s at a total of 1,028 attacks for her high school career,” said Onekama head coach Linda Elo. “That’s a great milestone. It actually came very early in her senior year. It shows her diligence towards volleyball and her love for the sport. She’s really perfected hitting and she’s doing an outstanding job with that.”

Last season, McCarthy was named first-team All-Northwest Conference and earned All-State honorable mention from the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association. McCarthy became the first player in Onekama’s history to surpass the 1,000-kill mark.

Onekama did manage to take a set off tournament host and eventual invitational champion Manton, winning 25-17 before dropping the next set 24-26.

“We were right there,” Elo said. “I was really proud of the girls, but we were combating players just getting back from illness. We were a little slow, but there was some really exciting play for a little bit there.”

In addition to McCarthy, some other Portagers also had strong showings at the tournament. Sara Bromley and Sophie Wisniski both recorded 19 kills, Kristin Bonecutter tallied 18 kills and 10 solo blocks, Hanna Hughes finished with 92 assists, Ella Acton had 55 digs and Kaylin Sam had a service run of 12.

“We started very slow,” Elo said. “Once we got out of pool play and into bracket play, I believe we were the only team that beat Manton. Their play accelerated and they played well for a few sets. It was exciting to see that. It’s coming.”

The Portagers host Benzie Central Tuesday with a JV start time of 5:30 p.m.