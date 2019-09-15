Portage Lake Association foots bill for Onekama students

ONEKAMA — Hundreds of residents from the Portage Lake area and beyond have been cleaning out their closets in search of shoes, boots, slippers and flip flops.

Since May, used footwear has poured in by the thousands, donated to a “Shoe Drive” campaign run by the Portage Lake Association (PLA) intended to benefit area students and their families.

The PLA set a goal of collecting 100 bags of shoes, each with 25 pairs per bag between May 1 and June 30. The project earned funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected.

All donated shoes were then redistributed via Funds2Orgs, throughout their network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners.

Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.

After all shoes were inspected and bagged, a total of 3,625 pairs of shoes were collected. This amounts to almost three pairs per resident of Onekama Township.

What surprised PLA chairman Mary Jo McElroy was the response from people outside the area.

“Donations came from Ohio, Tennessee, Connecticut and Florida as well as Michigan,” she said. “One person even shipped shoes to Florida to give credit to this PLA Shoe Drive.”

On July 16, Funds2Orgs sent a truck to pick up the shoes, weighed them, and finally presented a check for $1,377.20 which was given to Onekama Consolidated Schools teacher and student council adviser Naomi Kolehmainen and the middle school student council on Friday.

The money will be used to benefit the Portager Pride Packs program, which is designed to ensure basic needs are being met for students at Onekama Schools.

Each September, the Pride Packs are filled with school supplies to help students begin the year with the essential tools for success. During the rest of the year, meals are packed for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks as well as personal hygiene products including toothbrushes, shampoo, deodorant and tampons.

Students of all ages receive the Portager Pride Packs and they receive supplies bi-monthly or more frequently, based on the need. Families are identified with help from the school administration.

“We currently serve about 45 students; 70 if counting family members,” said Kolehmainen. “Whereas other programs only provide food for the students, we feel it is important to provide assistance to the whole household. Thanks to members of our community, we have been able to do just that.”