Portagers remain unbeaten with win over Bellaire

BELLAIRE — Onekama football outscored Bellaire 24-0 in the third quarter to cruise to a 48-12 win in a Midwest Central Conference-West game on the road.

“In the first half, for a variety of reasons, we weren’t playing as hard as we could or getting things done like we wanted to,” said Onekama head coach John Neph. “So the adjustment was deciding to do things a little bit harder and with more intensity.”

The No. 4-ranked Portagers (3-0, 2-0 MCCW) struggled out of the gate, and the Eagles (0-3, 0-2 MCCW) scored in the second quarter to cut the Onekama lead to 16-6 at halftime.

“Bellaire has an outstanding quarterback and they can really throw it around,” Neph said. “They threw the ball 28 times. That’s something new, but I thought our guys were right there. They were able to hit a few big plays and they got some big-yardage plays that set them up for their scores. … They were able to hit some long passes and it was something new for us to defend.”

Lucas Mauntler led the offense with 12 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Taylor Bennett had 13 carries for 102 yards and one touchdown and Aaron Powers rushed for 57 yards. Bennett also completed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Powers.

“We’ve got three guys who were able to move the ball,” Neph said. “All of them averaged over seven yards per carry, so I’m pleased with that.”

Austin Harper led the defense with eight tackles while Mauntler added seven tackles. The Portagers had seven sacks on the night.

Neph was pleased with how Onekama adapted to facing a pass-heavy offense after facing teams that prefer to run the ball in Weeks 1 and 2.

“We had to defend a lot of passes, and that makes for a different kind of game than taking on fullbacks and guards like we did the first week,” he said. “We had a couple guys who really stepped up: Matthew Mallison and Wade Sedlar — our linebackers — went from facing running offenses to being out in coverage, and they covered their areas very well.

“… And what a two-way game for Luke Mauntler,” Neph continued. “He had seven tackles in the secondary and over 100 yards rushing while scoring a couple times. When we picked it up, we really shifted into gear.”

The Portagers are getting better day by day, which is all that a coach could ask for. Onekama will face another talented quarterback on Friday in a home opener against Fife Lake Forest Area.

“I think we’ve improved in some areas every week, which is a good thing,” Neph said. “We’re not done improving yet. We’ve got challenges week by week and we’ve met every one of them so far. … Every week brought something new and I’m really proud of the guys for meeting the challenge.

“With Forest Area, that’s another week we have to get ready for an outstanding, shifty quarterback and what he brings offensively,” he continued. “And they’ve got some big, aggressive guys on their defense. We’re going to have to handle them, as well. I’m really proud of how we started this year. The guys have met every challenge that we’ve faced.”

Onekama hosts Forest Area on Friday with a kickoff time of 7 p.m.