The show must go on: Civic Players celebrate 80th anniversary

MANISTEE — For the past 80 years, the Manistee Civic Players, one of the longest running theater troupes in the state, has entertained the community.

On Saturday, the community joined the Civic Players in celebration of their 80th anniversary with an evening of songs, skits and soliloquies at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts.

Attendees carefully thumbed through scrapbooks documenting the rich history of the players. White gloves were required to handle to yellowing news clippings and brochures.

Manistee Civic Players treasurer, Jackie Karnisz, said it was amazing to take part in the history of the organization.

“When you add the current group with all the people that had come before us and we look back, every decade of volunteers and members went through different things to stay afloat,” Karnisz said. “It doesn’t matter when you look at the Civic Players, there’s always people in the community that step up and make it happen.”

The Manistee Civic Players was first organized in 1939 and produced several plays through 1941. The group was dormant until 1952, when they presented “The Petrified Forest” during the 1952 off-season of the Manistee Drama Festival summer stock program.

The Civic Players produced its first musical, “Guys and Dolls” in 1963. In 1964, it was decided to end the summer stock program. The Civic Players then set out to start a year-round season of locally produced shows.

Using local talent, the Manistee Civic Players have produced over 500 stage productions and events at the Ramsdell during its history.

Saturday evening’s entertainment started with a performance of “There’s no business like show business,” from the musical, Annie Get Your Gun, as sung by Civic Player, Chuck Dillon.

Wendy Wittig Gaines shared thoughts on her mother, Ann Wittig, an actress, director and long-time supporter of the Manistee Civic Players.

“For over 40 years, Ann enjoyed all things theater here in this magnificent theater,” a tearful Gaines said. “She loved seeing all the young people getting involved because she felt that would perpetuate the Manistee Civic Players and the theater. The Manistee Civic Players and Ramsdell Theater truly enhanced my mother’s life, and she would be so pleased to know that the Manistee Civic Players is celebrating their 80th anniversary.”

Though much of the evening was spent commemorating the past, vice president Carol Burba, who emceed the performances, had an eye toward the future as she announced a new capital campaign to raise funds for the organization.

“Right now we’re looking for a permanent home,” she said. “Wellston elementary is gracefully housing our things, but as you can imagine it’s quite a drive there and back. We’re hoping that the community will rally with us to get funding for a new home here in Manistee.”

Karnisz is confident that the organization will remain a Manistee fixture for a long time to come.

“The Civic Players have had some challenges, and we’re looking for new a place to call home, but I think we’re good,” Karnisz said. “We have lots of people that want to perform. We have people who are interested in building, interested in singing, interested in playing music and they come as far as 60 to 70 miles away to audition for a show. I think it’s really important in keeping our community, no matter how many people we have in it, a small town, where most everyone knows everyone else. It’s family. Theater really encourages that.“