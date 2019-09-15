VanderWall applauds local electronics recycling grant

LANSING, Mich. — Sen. Curt VanderWall on Friday applauded Northeast Michigan Council of Governments for being one of 14 organizations awarded a Rural Electronics Recycling grant by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

“In today’s society, we are constantly upgrading our electronics and discarding our outdated devices, and that is a problem,” said VanderWall, R-Ludington. “Many old electronics contain toxic substances, such as lead and mercury. These elements can get into the soil and ground water when old devices are put into landfills.

“This grant will help Northeast Michigan Council of Governments recycle old electronics in our region and help protect our valuable water and natural resources.”

Northeast Michigan Council of Governments will receive $60,000 to support the establishment of six secure storage locations within the eight counties the council serves, allow the upgrade of one facility to support year-round collection activities, allow repurchase of onsite handling equipment, support multiple electronics collection events, and expand education and outreach activities to residents in the eight-county region.

According to EGLE, the $269,540 in grants will fund 18 community electronics drop-off locations and multiple community collection events in rural communities across the state. Community events provide affordable and convenient electronics recycling opportunities to residents, and using properly registered recyclers ensures the electronics are properly managed through their end of life.

For more information, visit Michigan’s Electronics Recycling Program at www.Michigan.gov/EGLEeWaste.