FISHING REPORT: Salmon are on the move

BIG RAPIDS — The DNR reports wind has made things tough again this week but salmon are on the move.

With good weather, anglers should be able to find lake trout, steelhead, coho and Chinook, the DNR said.

In northwest Michigan, it’s all about the salmon, the DNR said. Rivers like the Pere Marquette, Manistee and Betsie are seeing good runs of Chinook salmon. Pierheads were good in Ludington, Manistee and Frankfort while Pere Marquette Lake, Manistee Lake and Betsie Bay were options for small boat trollers, jiggers and those casting lures or fishing with spawn.

“We have good fishing in the Betsie River with coho salmon,” Christine Murphy, of the Frankfort tackle Box said. “There’s not much going on except the youth hunt this weekend,” Tanner Havens of Frank’s Sporting Goods in Morley Stanwood. “There’s been some good walleye here and there and some good perch out of the river.”

“It’s been slow,” Kurt Campbell of Triggertime Outfitters said. “I haven’t heard much.”

In northwest Michigan, chinook were reported out front of the piers and in the channel. Fresh fish were moving up the Betsie River. Anglers going to Platte Bay were getting coho, trolling and jigging, which worked well in close with spinners and spoons, the DNR said.

Coho have arrived at Platte River, but there’s no activity yet at Onekama.

Perch anglers reported good numbers of fish hitting on worms around the barge area at Portage Lake, the DNR said.

Surface water temps were at about 65 degrees at Manistee. Fishing slowed, but some Chinook, coho and steelhead were caught offshore in 150 to 300 feet, 50 to 90 feet down with spoons, j-plugs and meat rigs being the most successful.

“It’s been a slow bite for a week at Tippy Dam,” Gordon Park, of Andy’s Tackle Box, in Brethren, said. “There’s high water at the Betsie. Bear Creek, if it’s fishable, has fresh fish going in.”

Chinook and coho were both at the Manistee River, the DNR said.

“There’s salmon fishing at Tippy Dam, pretty much in full swing, “Rob Eckerson, of Pappy’s Bait Shop in Wellston, said. “They have cohos and kings. The rain was helpful. We’re still at medium flow. Everyone else is experiencing high water. The little Manistee is closed below the weir, not much above the weir. The Betsie and Platte has been hot. Inland lake fishing has been slow because of the weather.”

At Hamlin Lake, fishing was slow, but the bluegill fishing was starting to pick up on the upper lake. Bass fishing was decent on the lower lake. Water temps were 64 to 66 degrees, the DNR said.

“There’s still very few fish, salmon, moving into the lake and river stretch,” Bud Fitzgerald of Tangle Fish Co., in Manistee said. “There’s 3-year-old kings haven’t seemed to move in yet. There’s a few coho but not many in the big lake.”

In Ludington, coho were starting to show up in the Sable River at the State Park. Surface water temperatures were at about 64 degrees. Offshore fishing for Chinook slowed. Anglers were having success with steelhead and coho in 200 to 400 feet of water, 60 to 90 feet down. Spoons and meat rigs worked best. Pier fishing remained slow, the DNR said.

At Pere Marquette Lake, chinook fishing slowed way down and many fish moved into the river.

A good run of Chinooks had begun at the Pere Marquette River, the DNR said.

Fishing Tip: Looking for some fun? Go fishing this fall

Ask many anglers and they’ll tell you fall is a wonderful time to go fishing as fish prepare for the colder months by ramping up their feeding efforts. Most will target salmon, walleye, perch, panfish and bass and see much success when doing so.

Salmon

Many fish will return very hungry to their natal streams throughout this month. Check out the salmon page on the DNR’s website for tips on spots to locate them.

Walleye

Large schools of this species will move from the Great Lakes inland. By the end of September these fish will really be biting. Visit the walleye page to learn more about techniques for targeting them.

Yellow Perch

Both Lake Michigan and Lake Erie provide great opportunities for perch fishing during the fall as the large schools head to shallow water. Check out the perch page to find some great spots to fish for them.

— Source: Michigan DNR