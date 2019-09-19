Chips place fourth at Kingsley Invite

KINGSLEY — The Manistee cross country team is gearing up to host a Lakes 8 Conference jamboree next week, but first the Chippewas measured up to some regional competition at the Kingsley Invitational on Thursday.

Manistee’s boys and girls teams each placed fourth in the nine-team field while state-ranked Traverse City St. Francis swept the top spots.

The Chippewa boys totaled 99 points, behind St. Francis (28), Manton (89) and Mason County Central (96).

“It was a little disappointing on the boys side, because we thought top two was a possibility for us,” said Manistee coach Eric Thuemmel. “We’re missing three of our varsity seven right now for various reasons — a couple with injuries — which kind of hampered our efforts a little bit, but we still had some nice performances.”

Ransom Hoeflinger paced the Chippewas with a fourth-place finish overall in the time of 18:09, followed by teammates Caiden Cudney (13th, 18:58), Declan McCann (32nd, 20:17), Jordan Fink (35th, 20:31) and Jacob Lindeman (39th, 20:39) to round out the team score.

“Ransom just continues his great season,” Thuemmel said, “and actually Jacob Lindeman had a real nice day racing. He’s just a freshman and took a minute off his best time on a hot day on a tough course, so he’s running with a lot of confidence right now and looking like he’s working his way into our squad, which is really promising.”

Manistee’s girls team scored 113 points, behind St. Francis (27), Manton (71) and Kingsley (71).

The Chippewas were paced by Noelle Fink’s 12th-place finish in the time of 23:07 while teammates Olivia Holtgren (18th, 23:32), Allie Thomas (23rd, 23:56), Solana Postma (27th, 24:23) and Brynn O’Donnell (33rd, 24:54) rounded out the team score.

The Chippewas are slated to host the Lakes 8 Conference meet at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.