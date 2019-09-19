GLENN ZARING: Write your own obit

By GLENN ZARING

News Advocate Columnist

Once you reach a certain age, you make sure to always scan the obituaries in the newspaper to see who has died. You look to see if you recognize the names and if you find a familiar one, you scan the obituary to read about the person.

To say that some of them sound like cookie-cutter articles is being generous. The words are similar, the relationships similar (although if you knew the people, you probably have a different view of some of the relationships … Ha!) and the overall format of information is remarkably similar to other obituaries.

This is not a bad thing, but here’s a thought for you. Why not write your own obituary and let folks know more about you … the person who has passed on, died, kicked the bucket or otherwise is no longer above ground?

If you are a grouch, here’s one last chance to tell the SOBs what you really thought.

If you have a good sense of humor, you can help the reader to have one last chuckle … among the tears.

If you are religious, here’s your final shot to share your faith.

The practice of writing your own obituary is also a wonderful opportunity for you to reflect upon your life, what you have done, who you have loved (I don’t think I’ll list my first wife), what your real passions are and most importantly, give folks a glimpse into the person that is, or was, you.

After all, you have lived for awhile, done some stuff and influenced a few folks around you in some fashion. It would be fascinating to reflect upon that in such a way that readers could take away a ‘picture’ of you the person instead of the usual pablum that constitutes an obituary.

Among the Native American population, we hold a fire for four days at one of our lodges. People who knew the deceased come to visit and tend the fire and talk about the person … stories of them, laughs about them, incidents that they were involved in, their families, their service and all the things that made them the person who has walked on. It is a wonderful but sad time to gather with the larger ‘family’ and community and celebrate the one who is no longer with us.

All who attend will come away with a more complete picture of the person who has passed on and thus have an indelible image that can last them a lifetime. How wonderful is that?

Many other cultures have their own special way to honor the one who has passed. If you’ve ever been to an Irish Wake or Polish funeral, oh my! That’s sending the dearly departed on their journey with a bang.

So, here’s the suggestion. Sit down at the keyboard or record it for someone to transcribe and start writing about yourself. When you are walking down that final path, what would you like to tell folks about your life? What are you proud of? What did you accomplish or at least give a good effort to do? Who did you really love? If you served, what was your unit, where were you stationed and who were your buddies there?

You will cry. That is a guarantee. However, they are good tears that can help a grieving soul and they can help others to heal the wound of your passing. Not a bad way to leave this life is it?

