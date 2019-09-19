Jefferson Elementary students create reading pillows

MANISTEE — Cooler temperatures are just around the corner and there isn’t anything better than curling up with a comfortable pillow under your head to read a good book or listen to one being read to you.

Kindergarten students of Cindy Lundberg at Jefferson Elementary School will get that opportunity this year as they spent a portion of Thursday morning creating their own reading pillow. Lundberg said she came up with the idea for the students because she not only wanted to encourage them to read more, but also to create a special memory of their time in kindergarten.

“We are making reading pillows that they are creating from their own T-shirts from home that they get to cuddle up with when we have our reading time,” said Lundberg. “They also wrote their name on the pillow before we stuffed them and sewed them up.”

Several stations were set up around the classroom as the students went from one to the other until they created their own personal memory. Lundberg turned the event into a real family affair as bringing in their sewing machines was her mom, Pat Gustad, and Pat’s friend Ellie Madden who volunteered their time to sew up the T-shirts into a pillow

Lundberg was a kindergarten teacher in California prior to returning to Manistee to teach. She did the same project at her former school and it was something the students really embraced.

“I grew up here, but just moved back from California where I was a kindergarten teacher,” said Lundberg. “Sometimes you do things and you don’t know if they are going to be a great think or not so great a thing. But this was just one of those things where kids were coming back 15 years later and said they still had their reading pillow.”

The students were excited in creating the pillow and just as excited about looking at the finished product. When they were all finished the students gathered in a group and had fun tossing them in the air.

However, the more important lesson is Lundborg hopes it will continue to inspire the students to keep reading and and working on their literacy skills.