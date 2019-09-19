Looking Back for Sept. 20

20 YEARS AGO

KND seeks bond approval

Kaleva Norman Dickson next week Monday will ask school district voters to approve an approximately 3-mil tax increase to make several renovations. If approved, the $5.9 million bond would provide additional classroom space, deemed necessary by a citizens committee. Citizens and school officials studied the district’s needs for a year before deciding to ask voters to approve the bond proposal.

40 YEARS AGO

Suspects in mailbox destruction

More than a dozen mailboxes along Crescent Beach Road and Lakeshore Road were damaged by hit and run drivers last night and sheriff’s deputies say they have two suspects in the destruction.

Civic Players schedule

Final selection of the play to be presented during the 1980 season of the Civic Players was recently announced. In April, the season will open with “Inquest” followed by “A Flea In Her Ear” in June and “Twentieth Century” in August. Other offerings will include a children’s play and a musical variety show during the summer.

80 YEARS AGO

County Fair at Onekama

The annual Manistee County Fair at Onekama will open tomorrow morning at 10 o’clock with a band concert by the Frankfort High School band concert under the direction of D.E. Smith. There will also be a baseball game between Onekama and Brethren and a Townsend Club address.

Buy Kaleva building

Mackinen Bros. of Manistee have purchased the Herman Ziehm building where the oil station which is run by Wayco Pihl, is now located.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum