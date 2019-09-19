Manistee County holds 16th annual Regional Summit

MANISTEE COUNTY — Every year, the movers and shakers of Manistee County gather during the Regional Summit, a forum that brings the area’s elected officials, agencies and the general public together to focus on mutual goals.

The 16th annual installment of the event was held Thursday at the Little River Casino Resort of Manistee.

“I’ve tried to spread the good word about the Manistee Regional Summit as a best practice that I think all counties should engage in,” said Sarah Lucas, community development director at Networks Northwest. “I think it’s a great way to have conversations with neighboring units of government that you might not normally see.”

The summit began with a welcome and introductions from county commissioner Mark Bergstrom who emceed the event. Bergstrom introduced the new county treasury secretary, Rachel Nelson who replaced the former secretary Russ Pomeroy who retired in July.

The morning session began with presentations from Jared Henry, chief public defender; Rob Carson, Manistee County planner; and Sarah Archer from Iris Waste Diversion Specialists.

Henry gave an overview of the newly created regional public defender’s office and discussed the progress his organization has made in defending indigent cases throughout Manistee and Benzie counties.

Carson, along with staffers Kyle Storey and Mike Szokola, focused their presentation on recreational land-use and the myriad benefits of a regional trail system.

Archer discussed the county’s recycling program and provided a list of best practices and priorities when recycling refuse.

While Thursday’s agenda was made up of a long list of guest speakers delivering presentations on a wide variety of topics, regional housing was a recurring theme of this year’s summit.

“Housing is top of mind for pretty much every community in Northern Michigan — a lot of people are calling it a crisis,” said Lucas. “It is effecting our opportunities for economic development; it’s effecting our businesses; it’s effecting our healthcare choices and our schools. Pretty much every facet of our lives is impacted by housing. We just don’t have enough of it for any part of the income spectrum.”

According to Lucas, younger workers are choosing to live in communities with greater access to affordable housing. This trend, she argued, creates a plethora of negative impacts.

“This is not fluff, this is a real problem,” added Jeff Dontz, chair of the Manistee County Board of Commissioners. “Those of child bearing years are not living here and that’s less dollars for our school districts.”

Other presenters including Carson, Lissette Reyes of Project Rising Tide, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce president, Stacie Bytwork and Sarah Howard of the Council on Aging all spoke about concerns related to the housing needs of Manistee and beyond.

“My contract was supposed to start in Manistee by the end of November and it took me a month and a half to find a place to live,” said Reyes. “I struggled for a month and a half be able to move to work in your community as a young professional.”

Reyes’ Project Rising Tide championed four projects for Manistee in the following areas: housing, economic development, local governance training, and branding/marketing.

During the afternoon session of Thursday’s summit, Howard delivered a progress report on the new Wagoner Senior Center; Forester Josh Shields provided updates on the organization’s initiative to remove oak wilt from the area; and Mark Fedder, executive director of the Manistee County Historical Museum, closed out the event with a presentation on the history behind the community’s foundering figures.