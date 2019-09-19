MGLVA meeting the needs of students across the state

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series dealing with a report that school officials from Manistee County’s largest school, the Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA), delivered to the Manistee Intermediate School District this week. Today we will look at how MGLVA has grown since it came into existence seven years ago. Part two on Saturday will look at how the school has adapted to the surge in enrollment and is providing innovative programming through the online K-12 curriculum and other sources to meet students’ needs with a quality education.

MANISTEE — Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy head of school Kendall Schroeder paused briefly as he read a statistic to the Manistee Intermediate School District Board of Education about the amazing way his school enrollment numbers have grown over the past seven years since they came into existence.

It was almost as if Schroeder was pleasantly surprised himself at the numbers he saw listed on the paper. When the school came into existence seven years ago they had about four times less students than what they do today, proving that it has not only grown, but improved in all areas.

“This year we have the largest enrollment we every had and as of today we have 3,125 students,” said Schroeder. “That is subject to change every day and we pretty much have an open enrollment. Our budget this year was created for 3,070 students, so we are above that number. That is exciting for us and it is the first year we were above the number we budgeted for.”

MGLVA is a charter school, which means it receives per pupil funding just like other public schools. Schroeder pointed at that being above what they budgeted for this year will leave them in good financial condition providing those numbers hold until student count day on Oct. 2.

Schroeder said they service students statewide and can not take students from beyond the Michigan border. That student count includes 23 from Manistee County, but they do not advertise in this area. He said their reasoning is they want to to support the local districts and work together.

All counties in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula have students enrolled at MGLVA except Leelanau County. In the Upper Peninsula they have fewer students, but have them in every county except Ontonogon, Keewanaw and Schoolcraft counties.

“We are a virtual charter school that has an office at Madison Elementary School,” said Schoeder. “We are authorized by Manistee Area Public Schools. Our school is 100 percent online and includes K-12 grade students all across the state of Michigan. So anyone in the state can apply and attend out school. However, 76 percent of our total student population comes from the largest counties in the state. Therefore most students attending MGLVA live in urban areas of southeastern Michigan.”

MGLVA administration and staff is guided by a five member board of education who are appointed by their chartering agent which is the Manistee Area Public Schools. Their board presently consists of president Dave Ohman, who is the only remaining original board member. Ron Villamaria is vice president, Nick Jaskiw serves as treasurer and Amy Wojciechowski is secretary. They presently are looking for fill one opening on the board.

Schroeder said MAPS Superintendent Ron Stoneman and his staff have been a great support to MGLVA. MAPS is able to receive 3 percent of MGLVA’s per pupil funding because they serve as the chartering agent for the online school. Schroeder also praised ISD superintendent Dave Cox for the support he has given to the MGLVA since taking over as ISD superintendent a year ago.

“Ron has been a great asset to our school and great support for us,” said Schroeder. “Since Dave has been in this position as superintendent we have felt more than welcome here at the ISD as well. So I appreciate Dave’s support of us as well, incorporating us into superintendent meetings and other things as well.”

MGLVA’s funding comes from several sources. MGLVA receives $21,986,477 in unrestricted state aid, $435,066 in Individuals With Disabilities Act for special education, $1,392,714 from Title (federal) funds and $490,912 for special education.

Schroeder said students come to their school for a variety of reasons usually because they haven’t found success in a traditional brick and mortar school. He gave examples that students attend as medical issues, bullying, high levels of anxiety, social emotional concerns, seeking options to be more involved, home school background, more flexibility, move at a faster pace, no other choice in their area and career tech options not available in their area.

“Many of our students are either struggling academically or living with poverty that might be preventing them from coming to a traditional school,” said Schroeder. “That maybe forces them to come to our school.”

He said on the opposite end they also have students who want to move faster in their studies.

“We also have students who are high flyers who want to move at a quicker pace,” said Schoeder. “We had a story in the Washington Post about one of our students recently who lives in this county as she wanted an educational option where she could really excel in career tech and business and do it from home. So we have students of all kinds at our school.”

Schroeder said the ethnicity breakdown of their students shows 68 percent are white and 24 percent are black with the rest coming from many different backgrounds.

“Probably the most striking demographic is the most populated areas we draw from from is Wayne County and the Detroit area as 25 percent of our population is from Wayne County,” said Schroeder. “Many of our students come from those large urban areas, but that also brings many challenges as well.”

One of those challenges is with such a transient student population they have struggled with their graduation rate, but have been making great progress in that area over the past several years.

“We were identified as a Comprehensive Support School based on our graduation rate,” said Schroeder. “Our current graduation rate is 43.19 percent, which is a 19 percent increaser from last year of 36.33 percent. I expect our number will be even higher this year.”

Some of the reason for that rise was the assistance from an ISD grant.

“With the assistance from Dave Johnson a consultant for the Wexford-Missaukee ISD, MGLVA received a regional assistance grant to support efforts in our graduation rate,” said Schroeder. “Due to that support and efforts to improve our instruction support for students, we have made solid growth in our graduation rate.

Cox pointed out that Schroeder has done an exceptional job in his position.

“Kendall was the national K-12 Virtual School Administrator of the Year,” said Cox. “He is doing some good things for kids and our goal is to support them as best we can.”

Schroeder agreed that it has developed into a good relationship.

“We feel that and certainly appreciate it,” said Scroeder.