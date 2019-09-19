MRA director announces resignation

MANISTEE — Manistee Recreation Association executive director Nicholas Doyle has announced his resignation.

Doyle submitted his letter of resignation to the MRA Board of Directors; his last day will be Oct. 25.

Doyle took on the role in October 2018. During his time with the Manistee Recreation Association, he assisted in the development of new recreational programs and maintained the current programs at the high level for which the MRA is known.

“Nick has done a great job expanding programs within the MRA and continuing the exceptional recreational program that the MRA has been known for the past 70 plus years,” said Mitch Deisch, MRA board chair.