Onekama tops Manistee in four sets

MANISTEE — Manistee volleyball hosted Onekama on Thursday. The Chippewas proved gracious hosts as the Portagers won 25-7, 25-11, 22-25 and 25-13.

“Onekama’s very talented,” said Manistee head coach Kevin Schmutzler. “They’re very well coached. They don’t have any weaknesses, so that makes it harder on us. We played to our strengths and made a fun night out of it.”

Manistee took an early 3-1 lead in the fourth set and was as close as 13-16 late before Onekama’s Ella Acton went on a service run of eight to close out the series.

“I’m just really proud of the way the girls played,” said Onekama head coach Linda Elo. “They really played well as a team. I really like what I’m seeing on the court.

“It was fun playing Manistee and staying in the county,” she continued. “We really enjoyed playing with them.”

Colleen McCarthy led the Portagers with 18 kills and 14 digs. Kaylin Sam chipped in with 11 kills and three blocks, Hanna Hughes added 34 assists and Acton finished with 14 digs.

After dropping the first two sets, the Chippewas came out hot in the third frame and took an early 10-5 lead. Sam tied things up at 19-19 with a kill and the Portagers led 19-20 before Manistee went on a 6-2 run to take the set. Emily Gardner had an ace for the Chippewas’ penultimate point of the set and Morgan Ju sealed the deal with a block.

“They were relaxed, playing loose and playing for each other,” Schmutzler said. “We’ve been talking about having a winning mentality and they’re on their way. It’s a long season and I’m looking forward to seeing how we end up.”

Elo was impressed with how Manistee played in the third set.

“They picked up their defense in the third game and did a really great job,” she said. “They picked up their defense and they were hitting a few open zones on us. They were serving pretty well, so it was awesome to play them.”

Gardner and Ju were stalwarts at the net, finishing with six and three blocks, respectively. Ju also added six kills while Gardner and Logan Wayward both finished with three. Madelyn Schmutzler and Raegan Codden both finished with eight digs while Codden added four aces.

“I think the girls really played inspired,” Kevin Schmutzler said. “It’s kind of been a long time coming for them to get a home match and feel the energy of the crowd. They responded really well and that’s the best we’ve played so far this year.”

Manistee drew first blood in the opening frame, but Onekama responded and a Sara Bromley ace put the Portagers up 6-2. Onekama never looked back and McCarthy’s booming spike secured the first set.

Back-to-back McCarthy kills put Onekama up 4-2 early in the second frame and a Sam block left the Portagers up 8-3. Manistee’s Logan Wayward would pull the Chippewas as close as 14-8 with a spike, but Onekama closed the set on an 11-3 run to take the second frame.

The two teams next compete at the Onekama Invitational Saturday at 9 a.m.

Lakers swept at home

BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake volleyball was swept at home on Thursday, falling 25-11, 25-8 and 25-3 to West Michigan D League foe Pentwater.

“Makayla Omar went down after only six points in the first match,” said Bear Lake head coach Marla Evans. “It shook the girls pretty good and we never bounced back. I’m ready for the illness and injuries to leave this team alone so we can find some sort of groove. It’s heartbreaking to see them fighting battles not against our opponents, but with themselves.”

Shaely Waller finished with five digs, Hailey Omar had three digs, Zoey Sutton recorded two kills, one ace and three assists, Emma Reynolds tallied two kills and two digs, Liliana Brown finished with one ace and one dig and Marissa Frisbee had a dig.

The loss leaves the Lakers sitting at 1-3 both overall and in conference play.

Bear Lake plays at Manistee Catholic Central on Tuesday with a JV start time of 6 p.m.

Bobcats fall to Cougars

BIG RAPIDS — Brethren volleyball fell to Big Rapids Crossroads in four sets on Thursday, losing 25-18, 25-20, 19-25 and 25-12 on the road.

“I saw a lot of good things from the girls,” said Brethren head coach Moriah Miltgen. “They were making things work, but our communication was a little lacking. When we’re not talking, we’re not making things happen.”

Lauren Guenthardt led the Bobcats with three aces, three kills and two blocks, Megan Cordes recorded two aces and two kills while Kaia Richardson finished with two aces, one kill and one block.

Brethren hosts Marion on Tuesday with a JV start time of 6 p.m.