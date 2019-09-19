Sabers look to build off season-first win at Mesick on Saturday

Fresh off its first win of the young season, Manistee Catholic Central football looks to make it two in a row when it heads to Mesick for a West Michigan D-League contest on Saturday.

The Sabers (1-2, 1-1 WMDL) will have their work cut out for them, as the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0 WMDL) have solid athletes and plenty of wrinkles in the playbook which could pose problems for MCC.

“Mesick is fast and physical,” said MCC head coach Jake Szymanski. “They’ll run multiple formations at you, offensively and defensively. You can’t really focus on one thing. There are only little things you can take on and work off of that.”

The Sabers have faced some similar offenses to that of Mesick and Szymanski hopes the experience will pay dividends this weekend.

“We’ve seen a couple of their offensive formations earlier this year already, so we kind of have a setup for that,” he said. “That’s something we don’t have to work on too much. It’s just a matter of putting guys in the right places and showing them what they need to be doing on Saturday to help us get the win.”

MCC topped Bear Lake at home last week 52-20. The Sabers played well on both sides of the ball and Szymanski hopes the team can build on that moving forward.

“We were able to run the ball really well,” he said. “We were able to control the clock. We didn’t have to pass too much, which was good. And when we did, we were pretty successful with that. We were able to really work both sides of the ball really well, offensively and defensively.

“I thought we tackled really well, which was a first,” he continued. “We haven’t tackled really well the first couple of weeks. That was definitely a good thing to see — especially out of some of our younger players. I thought Patrick Maddox had an incredible game. He’s a freshman. He hasn’t played before. For him to step up and play like he did is really a bright spot for us.”

MCC came out on top 52-24 when the two teams squared off last season and holds an 8-5 record against the Bulldogs overall.

Some of the Sabers have been a little under the weather but the game being scheduled for Saturday will give the players extra time to recover.

“Practice has been a little on the slow side,” Szymanski said. “We’ve had a few guys sick — a few guys still fighting some flu-like symptoms. … I’m just thankful that we have an extra day of practice this week. Hopefully we can get these guys healthy, get them all out there and show them what they need to do so we can be successful on Saturday.”

The game starts at noon on Saturday at Mesick.