Vogue to provide alcoholic beverage sales in October

MANISTEE — In an effort to provide more options to moviegoers, Manistee’s Historic Vogue Theatre will provide alcoholic beverage sales to patrons starting in October.

In December 2018, the Vogue Theatre announced its plans to apply for an unlimited liquor license, partly as a way to eliminate the need for retrieving licenses per event, which are limited in quantity.

David Mix, the Vogue’s Board of Directors vice president, said the state’s approval was granted over a month ago. He said the staff and volunteers are being trained to prepare for the official launch, which is slated for Oct. 1.

They will only sell beer and wine, Mix said.

“The process of getting the license approval was long,” Mix said. “We have just been working on not only training volunteers and making sure we have all of our policies and procedures in place, but we also had to get refrigeration units for both the beer and wine.

“We were incredibly fortunate enough that we had an anonymous donor provide us with the funds necessary to buy both of the refrigeration units.”

The possibility of selling alcoholic beverages at the theater has been discussed for many years, Mix said.

“It really is a learning process, and from a training standpoint the staff has looked at it from all angles,” he said. “The board has looked at it extensively for a number of months and we feel we have everything in place to really closely monitor the situation to make sure we do not have any issues.”

In 2018, the Vogue board started the process of making this long-lived goal a reality through a program designed for renovated historic buildings, located in targeted areas. The board applied for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Redevelopment Liquor License program, controlled by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (LLC).

According to the Redevelopment Liquor License program, one must be located in either a business district, including a DDA; Principle Shopping District; Corridor Improvement Authority; Tax Increment Finance Authority; or in a city’s redevelopment area.

At a Nov. 7, 2018 meeting, Manistee City Council unanimously passed a resolution approving the Vogue for a “Class C Redevelopment License” to be reviewed by the Michigan LLC. The next step, Mix said, was to turn in the application, gain their approval and pay a $20,000 fee.

The Vogue has considered whether or not to set certain limitations, but Mix said the board plans to make any necessary changes along the way.

“We had a conversation about whether we will limit the sale; we are looking primarily at the afternoon and evening times,” Mix said. “We talked about other restrictions, but we are just not sure if that’s going to be necessary. We know people will be interested in having beer or wine with some of the shows, but we are not sure how much of a challenge it’s going to be for us.”

A vendor out of Ludington will provide the beverages for the Vogue, Mix said. Right now, they are planning to provide well-known favorites.

“We are going to go with products that are recommended for their broad appeal, until we have an opportunity of doing more assessments of what our patrons would prefer,” Mix said. “We are going to stick with the tried and true recommendations.”

Mix said they are well prepared for the launch, and plan to respond to any possible concerns or general inquiries from the public.

“Our volunteers are trained on checking IDs and making sure that everything is accurate,” he said. “It’s a really big step. We really looked at this at so many angles for a long period time, before we decided to take the jump. It’s not an inexpensive jump for us, but we are excited to be able to offer it to our patrons.”

Following suit of other movie theaters across the nation that also provide alcoholic beverage sales, Mix said this will hopefully open new doors of opportunity for the Vogue.

“I think when you begin to look at what’s going on with movie theaters across the country it certainly is a trend that has taken hold and people enjoy it,” he said.

However, Mix said alcoholic beverage sales at the Vogue will simply serve as a way for patrons to enhance their movie viewing experience, if they choose to do so.

“Our pricing is going to be movie theater pricing, so if someone is looking for a really inexpensive drink probably coming to the Vogue Theatre is not going to be it,” he said. “There are plenty of other options for people who want to just have a drink. For those people who would like to have a beverage and watch a movie, if they are eligible to do so, we will make it available.”

In the future, Mix said they may revisit the availability of these sales or expand their options, but for now they are taking it one step at a time.

“Down the road we envision that we would be able to expand our options and look at some local wines and beers,” he said. “It’s going to be a learning experience to see how much people in Manistee enjoy a glass of wine or beer with their movie.”