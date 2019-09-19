West Michigan D League to hold Bass Fishing Open Tournament

MANISTEE — On Sunday afternoon people may notice even more activity than usual this time of the year on Manistee Lake with the holding of the first ever West Michigan D League Bass Fishing Open Tournament.

Brethren High School principal Jakob Veith said this is something that has been discussed for quite some time at their school and among other schools in the league.

“Our athletic director, Jason Kemler and I have been putting an event together for the last couple of years,” said Veith. “Other schools in the WMD League showed an interest as well, and we are pleased to have multiple schools participating in the first event on Manistee Lake.”

Veith said all high school students have a great opportunity to participate in this inaugural event.

“This tournament is open to all high school male and female students in good standing from the WMD League,” said Veith. “The tournament will start with a rules meeting at 2 p.m., followed by the tournament that will last until 6 p.m.,” said Veith. “After the tournament, we will weigh the fish, have a cookout and award the winners. The tournament will take place on Manistee Lake, with boats launching out of the Stronach Boat Launch near the mouth of the Little Manistee River.”

Veith said they have had a good response both from their own student body and others around the league.

“Other districts within the WMD showed interest as well and we are very pleased to have multiple schools participating in the first event on Manistee Lake,” said Veith. “This is just another way for our student body to become involved in the school, while having fun and building connections with other schools. Each school can have as many participants as they like, forming two student boating pairs, with an adult boat captain to drive the inboard or outboard motor.”

Safety is priority one in an event like this one said Veith.

“Students must wear their life jackets at all times,” said Veith. “For this tournament, there is a five bass limit between the two fishing in the boat. At the end of the tournament, we will weigh in all of the fish, then release them, keeping track of the total weight, as well as the individual big bass caught.”

The principal said many people don’t realize is activities of this nature are growing in popularity. Veith said it can also benefit students down the road in college.

“High School fishing teams are becoming more and more popular across the state,” said Veith. “Many colleges now have teams and even offer scholarships to fish. Fishing, hunting and the outdoors in general is something that our community is very passionate about and we are very excited to see how our fishing club will build. There are future events in the works and we cannot wait to get the kids out fishing.”