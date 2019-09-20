Area schools preparing for Homecoming week activities

MANISTEE — Over the course of the upcoming week the hallways of the Onekama Consolidated and Manistee Catholic Central school buildings will be filled with excitement as both schools will be taking part in Homecoming activities.

All of the events are leading up to the big games as the Onekama Portagers will be meeting Vermontville Maple Valley Lions at 7 p.m. Friday and at the same time and day in Manistee the Sabers will square off against the Baldwin Panthers at Saber Stadium.

Onekama students will be holding a variety of dress-up days during the week to get the student body fired up for the big game. On Monday the theme will be Michigan versus Michigan State with students encouraged to wear their favorite apparel from those two schools. Tuesday will be Fake An Injury Day which should be a fun one to see what everyone comes up with in terms of costumes.

Wednesday is Theme Day which this year is centered around the decades of the 1980s and 90’s and students are encouraged to dress in clothing from that era.

The girls will be taking to the football field at 6 p.m. on Thursday with the Powder Puff Football game and on that day the elementary classes will pick a color to wear that day. Friday is the traditional blue and gold colors of Onekama Consolidated Schools and all students are encouraged to wear that type of apparel.

Student council president Ali Torrey said the student body is fired up about the upcoming week.

“It’s going to be an exciting homecoming this year,” said Torrey. “We are looking forward to playing Powder Puff our senior year and watching our team win another game.”

The Homecoming Parade down Onekama’s Main Street is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Friday prior to the game. Each class is building floats based on a movie from the 1980s and 90s. They included seniors (“Grease”), juniors (“Breakfast Club”), sophomores (“Titanic”) and freshmen (“Toy Story”).

All the fun wraps up with the homecoming dance from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday at the school.

Manistee Catholic Central students will start their big week with a blood drive in the school gym on Monday during the day.

That will followed up by the Washington Group putting on one of its famous spaghetti dinners at 4 p.m. in the Saber Cafe on Wednesday. At 6 p.m. Wednesday evening there will be Hamster Balls and crafts for the younger students and Bubble Soccer at 7 p.m. in Saber Stadium.

Thursday’s activities will start with a 7 p.m. community Mass in the Saber gymnasium and at the conclusion of that the annual Homecoming bonfire will take place at 8 p.m. near Saber Stadium.

Downtown Manistee will be filled with alumni, students and parents all taking in the Homecoming Parade that will run down River Street starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday. A pep rally will take place at 5:45 p.m. and a pre-game tailgate party will be at 6:30 p.m.

Honored guests for this year’s homecoming festivities will be the 1969 Manistee Catholic Central Saber football team which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their state championship season.

After the game there will be an “After Glow” party for alumni and friends that will start at around 9 p.m. depending upon the conclusion of the football game at the Saber Cafe.