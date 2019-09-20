JUDY CROCKETT: Encouraged by youth participating in climate change rally

TO THE EDITOR:

Standing on the steps of City Hall Friday morning among so many of our youth who are taking a leadership role in protecting our precious earth from climate change was energizing.

Recognizing that science has provided factual information about the dangers of carbon to our environment, and that as the inhabitants of this earth we have an obligation to protect it for future generations, these student have taken action to increase awareness — and now have made a commitment to do something — to take action — to protect the earth from climate change issues.

I stand with our students as we call on our leaders including state Rep. Jack O’Malley and Sen. Curt VanderWall — to get on board in the fight against climate change. The suggestion was made, and many volunteers signed up this morning, to begin a major tree planting campaign in our county as an action step to cleaning our environment. What a wonderful project we can all support.

Congratulations students for hosting this event today and for all the action I know you will take.

Judy Crockett

Manistee