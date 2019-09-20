Looking Back for Sept. 21

20 YEARS AGO

VFW burn mortgage

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Wash Post 4499 held a mortgage burning Sunday on the post grounds. The post was founded and chartered in 1945 and the property it is now on was purchased in 1981 and the new post erected. At present the post membership stands at 504 members, 238 auxiliary and 22 Dads Club.

40 YEARS AGO

“Main Event” at Vogue

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is “The Main Event” starring Barbara Streisand and Ryan O’Neal. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. thru Thursday.

MRA League Champs

Tossi’s Flowers and Hi-Way Inn sponsored a winning softball team in the Manistee Recreation Association this summer. Those playing on the winning team were: J.T. Olen, Jim Kolanowski, Dick Robke, Tom Raines, Jeff Plamondon, Tom Gorney, Dennis Czarnecki, John Picardat, Wayne Wissner, Dave Viol, Don Anderson, Roger Schrader, Darwin Gutowski, Ray Rathburn, Pauline Rathburn, Tossi Perry, Dan Janowiak, John Green, Dan Oleniczak and Mike Olen.

60 YEARS AGO

Rep. Griffin and the traveling office

Residents of this area will have the opportunity to visit with Congressman Robert P. Griffin next week when he brings his mobile Congressional office into Copemish, Brethren and Manistee for scheduled hours. A specially constructed house trailer providing office facilities, the arrangement enables visitors to confer with Congressman Griffin socially or privately.

80 YEARS AGO

40,000 acres may go to state

More than 40,000 acres of land in Manistee County will come under the control of the state Nov. 3 unless the owners make an effort to redeem the property. These are the land which were offered at the tax sale May 3, 1938 for taxes of 1935 and prior years.

Onekama fire damage

Several thousands of dollars damage was done yesterday afternoon by a fire which destroyed a blacksmith shop and wood workshop owned by Gus Burchard at Onekama. The Manistee Fire Department saved several other buildings, including the Burchard & Carlson garage from being destroyed. Chief William Hansen and Fireman Ernest Chycinski answered the alarm and pumped water for two hours on the burning structure. They used the new 500-gallon pumper truck.

