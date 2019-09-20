Maintenance planned for Overlook Trail at Arcadia Dunes

ARCADIA — The Overlook Trail at Arcadia Dunes will be closed for a few days this week for maintenance.

A crew will be staining the boardwalk and overlook decks to help protect and extend the life of the wood from Monday to Wednesday. If you have questions about this project, contact Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.

In addition, construction of the universal access trail at Timbers Recreation Area will take place from Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. During construction, Long Lake Township has chosen to close the property for safety reasons. The trail is projected to be mostly complete by Oct. 31, though limited finishing work may occur in spring.

For questions about this work, contact Long Lake Township or GTRLC.