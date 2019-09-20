Manistee students join global climate strike

MANISTEE — Manistee County students gathered at Manistee City Hall to add their voices to those of climate activists from around the world.

The student-organized rally is one of thousands scheduled in advance of the upcoming UN climate week. More than 2,500 climate protests took place on Friday, in preparation of the UN’s Youth Climate Summit, a “platform for young leaders to showcase their solutions at the United Nations.”

According to the event’s organizers, their goal is to “raise awareness in our community of the imminent dangers that climate change is causing.” This is the second protest of its kind held in Manistee this year.

Solana Postma, the MHS student who helped organize the rally, stressed the urgency of what she called a “climate crisis.”

“We believe that climate change is a real threat that is going to impact our future,” Solana said. “We would like everyone to join us, because this is going to affect every single one of us.”

Solana is pushing for federal leaders to embrace the Green New Deal proposed by House Democrat, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, and said she hopes that Michigan can lead the country in clean, renewable energy.

When asked if she feared retribution by the school, Postma said, “Some of us are going to be serving lunch detentions, but it’s going to be fine.”

Her father, Kevin Postma, a science teacher at Manistee High School joined his daughter in protest.

“As a science teacher, I’m so glad they’re out here doing this,” Kevin said.

The Manistee students were joined by climate activists of all ages who were eager to provoke legislators into action.

“The strikers are demonstrating their demand for our leaders to take action on combating climate change,” Solana said recently.

At least one local politician, county commissioner Gene Lagerquist, answered their call. Lagerquist, who represents the county’s third district, proposed a reforestration program which he called “Greta’s One Million Trees,” named after the young Swedish activist who has become the face of the global climate strike.

“We don’t need to study it any longer, what we need is to do something,” Lagerquist said.

Lagerquist’s proposal would seek grants and donations to fund the planting of trees across four counties of the 101st congressional district over the next five years.

More than 75 activists of all ages peacefully demonstrated with signs and slogans. Among them was Al Frye, who heads the newly formed Carbon Free Manistee group. His organization seeks to make Manistee a carbon neutral county by 2040.

“These events are meant to give voice to the concerns over global climate change that young people worldwide have every day,” Frye said. “Let’s show our support for the efforts of this new generation of climate activists.