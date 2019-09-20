Sen. VanderWall announces September coffee hours

LANSING, Mich. — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, has announced his September coffee hours.

Coffee hours are open to residents of the 35th Senate District to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue.

VanderWall will be available to meet with constituents at the following times and locations:

• 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Monday at Scottville City Hall, 105 Main St. in Scottville;

• 1-2 p.m. on Monday at Lake County Clerks Office, 800 10th St., Suite 200, Baldwin; and

• 3-4 p.m. on Monday at Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, 222 N. Lake St. in Cadillac.

VanderWall represents the 35th Senate District, which includes the counties of Benzie, Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon and Wexford.

For more information, contact VanderWall’s office toll-free at 1-855-347-8035 or by email at SenCVanderWall@Senate.Michigan.gov. Residents unable to attend the office hours may write VanderWall at Sen. Curt VanderWall, P. O. Box 30036, Lansing, MI 48909-7536.