Senior Talent Show a success, MCCOA plans future activities

Sarah Howard

Senior Center Executive Director

Happy Saturday! Another week just flew by and I know everyone at the Senior Center are just exhausted. I am so amazed by how much we accomplish every week. My staff and our volunteers are amazing and really work so hard to make sure all of our seniors have a lot to do and keep everyone busy.

I couldn’t tell you how the Senior Talent Show went last Friday because of the deadline for the newspaper. Well, it was such a great show and everyone was talented in so many ways. We had a packed house with great judges: John O’Hagan, Jeff Dontz and Cathy Schmidt. We had everything from woodworking, painting, photos, quilts, poems, singers, and tap dancers. It was such a talented bunch of people. First place went to Mary Lou Johnson who wrote a beautiful book and read one of her poems so eloquently; second place went to Pat Thomas for her beautiful quilt (which was just amazing); and Third place went to Sue Meyers’ Tappers who were so great to watch. Thank you everyone who made this event so much fun.

This week we have more fun and interesting programs. I hope you come in and enjoy something new.

We have Cards and coffee with Maureen on Monday. This is such a great time — you get to learn how to make a couple of beautiful cards and enjoy conversation and coffee. Come in and give this fun activity a try.

We also have a great time at 12:30 p.m. on Monday after lunch. We have John O’Hagan coming in for Police Talk. John always goes above and beyond for the seniors. Police Talk is always a great time to learn something new. He always has something very interesting and you never know who may come visit that day.

Tuesday we have Strumming with Sonny and in the afternoon we have German class — this is something fun that everyone can do.

Come in Wednesday and give Fun Bingo a try. In the afternoon we have a Puzzle Contest & Pizza with Jo. Enjoy dinner with everyone and put a puzzle together or simply cheer everyone on.

Thursday we have some great music with Carrie and Roger. This is always a great time. I don’t know how to explain what kind of music that they play, but it is so fun and enjoyable. Thursday afternoon, we also have Floral Design Class. You can make something beautiful and take your arrangement home to enjoy. Call (231)723-6477 for more information or to get signed up. Friday we have a painting class with Joanne, this is a great time to learn something new and show your friends and family how talented you are.

This weekend there are some fun things to do around the county. There is Hops and Props on the River downtown. This is a time to meet friends, enjoy craft beers and support our community. It is on the West End of River Street near the Senior Center.

Last week, the Senior Center was full of programs and activities. Everyone seemed to love the presentation by Mark Fedder, director of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Fedder presented a discussion on Notable Women from Manistee’s Past. Thank you Mark for taking the time to come out and share your knowledge. We also had our Food Bank on Friday. This program just keeps getting bigger and bigger. We have 170 or more seniors every month that come in need of help. If you want to give back to your community, you can help a food bank. Hunger is one of the most difficult situations in America. It affects all ages in all communities. You never know who may be struggling to make ends meet: it could be your neighbor, your friend or a child in your school system. Please keep that in mind when you are thinking of a way to give back to the community.

I hope you have a super week and remember to try something new!

FOOD BANK

The senior center food bank takes place from 9-11 a.m. on the third Friday of the month. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be Oct. 18. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated.

(MMAP) MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Fran Wallace is our new local counselor and she can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the senior center at (231) 723-6477 to make an appointment with Fran. Open Enrollment begins Oct. 15. If you need an appointment, call the senior center and you will be mailed a form that will need to be filled out before you come in for your appointment.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The Manistee County Council on Aging (MCCOA) has a program designed to help seniors remain independent by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work, snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Octover 7.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. No meeting will be held in January or February. For more information, call Sean Knudsen (517) 554-6938 or Linda Nickelson (231) 690-5048.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

The support group for caretakers of loved ones who live with dementia will meet at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the city marina building. The group will meet monthly on the second Thursday of the month.

PROJECT FRESH

The senior center once again received Project FRESH coupons to distribute to Manistee County seniors. There are still coupons available. Only one coupon book per household, income requirements apply. Stop by the senior center between 8:30-4 p.m. on weekdays.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information. We have an immediate need for women and men to volunteer as visitors. Couples are welcome to volunteer for this program.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the senior center at (231) 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The senior center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the senior center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Bear Lake Methodist Church. There is also a Sit and Get Fit held at 10:30 a.m. (just before lunch) on Monday & Wednesdays at the Farr Center in Onekama, and at 9 a.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. Chair yoga classes are held at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, at the Manistee city marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors. We will be starting senior zumba once again, at 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the senior center, starting Oct. 2.

COMPUTER/CELLPHONE HELP

For assistance with your computer and cellphone call Linda at (231)299-1552. Appointments are held at 10 a.m.-12 p.m. each Monday at the senior center.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group are looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the senior center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

CRIBBAGE/CHESS

We’re looking for cribbage and chess players. Our game day is at 10:30 on Thursday. Call the senior center to sign up. (231)723-6477

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

• 9 Exercise

• 9:30 Cards & Coffee w/Maureen

• 10 Tap class

• 10 Computer/cellphone help

• 11 Social hour

• 12:30 Police Talk

• Noon meal

• 6 Pinochle

Tuesday

• 10 a.m. Sit & Get Fit

• 11 a.m. Strummin’ with Sonny

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Bridge

• 2 p.m. German

Wednesday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Losing it

• 11 a.m. Fun Bingo w/Pauline Jaquish

• Noon meal

• 4 p.m. Puzzle contest & pizza

Thursday

• 10 a.m. Sit & get fit

• 10:30 a.m. Cribbage/chess

• 10:30 a.m. Game day

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• 11:30 a.m. Chair yoga (marina)

• 11:30 a.m. Music with Carrie & Roger

• 11:30 Eyeglass clinic

• Noon meal

• 1:30 p.m. Floral Design class (marina)

Friday

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

• 12:30 p.m. Painting w/Joann

MENU FOR WEEK OF Sept. 23-27

Monday: Creamed chipped beef, mashed potatoes, beets, tropical fruit, bread

Tuesday: Braised beef over noodles, cauliflower, green beans, cookie, mixed fruit

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, tater tots, coleslaw, pears

Thursday: Shepherd’s pie, mashed potatoes, wax beans, peaches, roll

Friday: Spaghetti w/Italian meatballs, Italian vegetable, tossed salad, pineapple tidbits, garlic roll

(Menu is subject to change)

UPCOMING EVENTS

Mon., Sept. 23, 9:30 a.m., Cards & Coffee w/Maureen (craft day)

Mon., Sept. 23, 12:30 p.m. Police Talk

Tue., Sept. 24, 11 a.m. Strumming with Sonny

Wed., Sept 25 4 p.m. Puzzle contest & pizza

Thur., Sept. 26, 11:30 a.m. Carrie Selbee and Roger Tarczon will be playing at the senior center

Thur., Sept. 26, 1:30 p.m. Floral design class w/Gloria’s Floral Garden, at city marina building

Fri., Sept 27, 12:30 p.m. Painting with Joann

Tue., Oct. 1, 11 a.m. Toe Tapping Tuesday with the 3Ds

Fri., Oct. 4, 11 a.m. Produce Bingo

Mon., Oct. 7, 10 a.m. Diabetic support group

Wed., Oct. 9, 2 p.m. Senior Odyssey start up

Thur., Oct. 10, 3 p.m. Dementia support group.

Fri., Oct. 11, 1 p.m. Wheelin’ and Dealin’ with Johnny O

Tues., Oct. 15, 12:30 p.m. Color Tour

Wed., Oct. 16, 12:30 p.m. Sing-A-Long with Lou

Wed., Oct. 16, 3:30 p.m. Photo group