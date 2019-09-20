Star Party slated at Sleeping Bear Dunes on Sept. 21

EMPIRE— Enjoy one of the last nights of summer with a visit to the Dune Climb in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore (National Lakeshore) for a Star Party.

The party will be held from 9-11 p.m. Saturday.

At 9 p.m., rangers and astronomers from the Grand Traverse Astronomical Society (GTAS) will be in the parking lot at the base of the dunes. They will start the evening with a bit of cosmic scientific information followed by a light dose of legends to prepare us for the celestial sights we hope to see. Drop-in telescope stations will be available.

View distant celestial objects, observe Jupiter, Saturn and the summer Milky Way at the National Lakeshore.

A ranger greeter table in the parking lot at the Dune Climb will have more information about the stations and their locations.

Visitors are asked to park in the row furthest from the dunes with headlights facing M-109. Overflow parking, within easy walking distance to the Dune Climb, is in the Great Lakes Picnic Area. The picnic area entrance is located just south of the entrance to the Dune Climb. Follow the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail from the parking area to the Dune Climb. Volunteers will be assisting with parking at both locations.

All sky programs offered by the National Lakeshore are free. Participants need only purchase the park entrance pass or have an annual pass displayed in their vehicle to join in the fun. Programs will be canceled if the sky is not visible due to weather conditions. The decision to cancel is usually made two hours in advance.

Please call (231) 326-4700, ext. 5005, for a voicemail message with the decision.

For all evening astronomy events, bring a flashlight for the walk back to your car and bug spray, if needed. Visitors are welcome to bring your own binoculars, beach chairs, and blankets for a more comfortable experience, and water is always recommended for National Park Service (NPS) programs.

Park rangers and GTAS staff will wear red glow necklace pendants at the events.

For more information about the GTAS, go to www.gtastro.org/.