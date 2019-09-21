Airman Patrick Wallace graduates from basic military training

MANISTEE — U.S. Air Force Airman Patrick G. Wallace graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Wallace is the son of Carl Wallace of Galesburg, and Nicole Wallace, of Manistee, and brother of Morgan and Brianna Wallace of Galesburg.

He is a 2019 graduate of Galesburg-Augusta High School, Galesburg.