Bobcats blow past Cougars for third straight win

BRETHREN — Brethren football jumped out to an early lead and never looked back on Friday, topping West Michigan D-League foe Big Rapids Crossroads 64-8 at home to notch its third straight win.

“We took what they gave us,” said Brethren head coach J.J. Randall. “They brought five guys on the line, so we were able to spread them out, make a lot of quick passes and use our athletes. Our offensive line did a great job blocking and gave us time. We put our athletes in space and they did a great job. The kids really worked hard to stay disciplined and keep the details in check.”

The Bobcats (3-1, 3-0 WMDL) lit up the scoreboard in the first quarter and led 42-8 after one. The Cougars (0-4, 0-2 WMDL) failed to score the rest of the way while Brethren was able to extend its lead.

“We don’t want to look through a team ever, so it was good to see the guys stay focused on doing the little things right all night tonight,” Randall said.

Skylar Wojciechowski threw for 186 yards and five touchdowns on 5-of-6 passing. Diego Peterson amassed 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns on five carries and finished with 67 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Troy Macurio finished with 75 yards rushing and a touchdown on one carry, one 70-yard kick return for a touchdown and 119 yards receiving with three touchdown catches.

“We started through the air, and then were able to run the ball when they got out of their five man front,” Randall said.

Peterson led Brethren’s defense with nine tackles and an interception, Jake Schuch had four tackles and one interception, Noah Bradford finished with five tackles (two for loss) and Kenny King recorded five tackles.

“We’re playing with confidence right now,” Randall said. “We’ve got a huge test coming up next week, going to Suttons Bay, who are one of the better teams in all of 8-player football. We’ve got to have an intense week of practice and carry our momentum into that game.”

The Bobcats play at Suttons Bay Friday at 7 p.m.