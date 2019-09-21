Chips bounce back with big win over Tigers

MANISTEE — What a difference a week makes.

Coming off the program’s first regular-season loss in nearly two years, Manistee bounced back in a big way Friday with a sound 67-12 Lakes 8 Conference victory over Muskegon Heights.

“This was what we needed,” said Chippewas coach Troy Bytwork of his team’s response to last week’s defeat to rival Ludington. “Winning helps remedy some of those ills that you feel coming out of a loss, and so this gets us back on the path we want to be on.”

Manistee righted the ship with all hands on deck, as a slew of Chippewas stuffed the stat sheet Friday night.

Junior quarterback Keelan Eskridge had his fingerprints on six of the team’s 10 total touchdowns as he threw for 131 yards and three scores on 8-of-11 passing while rushing for 63 yards and a trio of touchdowns on 12 carries.

Landen Powers had himself a night as well, rushing for a team-high 106 yards with two touchdowns on just nine carries.

“We’re a little bit more diversified in what we can do, compared to (the last couple years),” Bytwork said of the options available on offense. “As a play-caller you have to figure out what your identity is a little bit.

“We always base it, obviously, on our veer (offense) — our run game — and everything builds off of that, but if you have some kids who can do some things in the passing game, you’ve got to figure out how to implement that too,” he said. “It can be a learning curve, but we’re finding our way. We’ve got some weapons in different places.

“We can stretch the field a bit, and that does get some other guys involved.”

The Chippewas (3-1, 1-1 Lakes 8) set the tone from the opening kickoff, recovering a muffed return on the part of the Tigers and starting the game’s opening drive 34 yards away from paydirt. From there, it took Manistee just four plays to get on the board as Blake Mikula capped the drive with a 14-yard touchdown run at 10:26. Luke Kooy made good on the extra point try to give the Chippewas an early 7-0 lead. Kooy finished the night 7-of-10 on extra points.

On the ensuing kickoff, Manistee again took advantage of a Muskegon Heights miscue and recovered for another offensive possession. Again, the Chippewas were in the end zone four plays later, this time with the ball in Eskridge’s hands on a 1-yard quarterback keeper for a 14-0 lead at 9:15.

Eskridge helped make it 21-0 at 3:52 in the first quarter with another rushing touchdown from 4 yards out. Then on the Chippewas’ next drive, the first-year starter got it done through the air, connecting for a 28-yard touchdown with receiver Eric Smith to make it 27-0 at 2:11.

Muskegon Heights (1-3, 0-1 Lakes 8) took advantage of a defensive breakdown with 59 seconds left in the first as quarterback D’Angelo Hollins threw a 48-yard touchdown strike to Jaiden Williams to cut into the deficit, 27-6. With just 9 seconds left in the frame, however, Manistee responded as Powers broke several tackles en route to a 44-yard touchdown run to make it 34-6.

The Chippewas scored three touchdowns in the second quarter en route to a 53-12 advantage at halftime. Eskridge connected with receiver Brady Mikula for a 6-yard touchdown pass at 8:48; Eskridge and Fletcher Carpenter hooked up for a 56-yard touchdown strike at 6:34; and Powers punched in his second of the night from 3 yards out at 3:22.

The Tigers again snuck one in before the quarter was up, as Hollins found receiver Karlos Davis for a 12-yard score with 51 seconds left before halftime.

The Chippewas’ margin initiated a running clock through the second half, which saw both teams go scoreless in the third quarter. In the fourth, Eskridge scored on a 19-yard run at 11:54 for a 60-12 lead and Jesus Reyna-Cruz punched one in from 6 yards out at 3:39 to cap the victory. Reyna-Cruz finished with 49 yards and the score on 10 carries.

The Chippewas totaled 463 yards of offense on Friday, but the defense was equally as dominant. Reyna-Cruz led the way with 12 tackles, including one for a loss, while Keegan Bonzheim had 11 tackles (one for a loss) and a 32-yard interception and Torin Sheptock had seven tackles (two for losses) and a 35-yard interception return.

“We haven’t lost a lot of regular season games in quite a while, so this week after a loss can feel like 14 days, 21 days long,” Bytwork said. “You just can’t get to the next game quick enough. … We had a lot to fix from last week, and a lot of those little things were fixed.”

The Chippewas will be on the road next week Friday, taking on Lakes 8 foe Orchard View at 7 p.m.