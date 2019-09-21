Onekama Guild donates to Transitions Women’s Wellness Center

MANISTEE — Transitions Women’s Wellness Center recently received a donation from the Onekama Guild Thrift Shop, which will be put toward car seats for infants.

Jennifer Skory Cameron, certified nurse midwife with Transitions, said she plans to loan the car seats to those in need.

“They got wind that I was here and decided to give me a donation,” Cameron said. “A lot of my young families can’t afford car seats or they get a car seat given to them and it’s a bigger convertible car seat, not the infant kind. So I am going to buy a couple of nice infant car seats to have on hand here to loan out to them, until their baby is big enough for the convertible car seat.”

The donation totaled $300, and Peggy Green, Onekama Guild president, said they give back to the community every year.

“Usually once a year we go through and donate our profits throughout the county,” Green said. “This year we had a good season, so in August we put out $1,400 in donations.”

The Onekama Guild is a nonprofit organized for charitable purposes, and is located on Main Street in Onekama. The guild has several programs including one for victims of fires where they allow them to take up to three changes in clothing per family member, as well as bedding or any other items they might need.

Transitions Women’s Wellness Center can be contacted at (231) 299-3014.