Portagers fall short of Norsemen in ‘Warrior Game’

ONEKAMA — Though there was some uncertainty earlier in the week, Onekama football’s “Warrior Game” went off on Friday without a hitch.

The Portagers hosted Midwest Central Conference-West foe Suttons Bay and never trailed until the Norsemen scored with three seconds left in the first half. Both teams were scoreless in the final two quarters and Suttons Bay held on to win 20-14.

Onekama (3-1, 2-0 MCCW) marched down the field in its opening drive and Lucas Mauntler crossed the goal line on a rush up the middle to put the Portagers on the board. After a successful 2-point conversion the Norsemen (4-0, 2-0 MCCW) trailed 8-0 with 7:11 left in the first quarter.

“We were running the ball pretty well,” Mauntler said. “We had a lot of three and outs, but we were running it pretty decent. And our defense was doing pretty good — a lot better than I thought we would do.”

The Warrior Game is a military-themed regular-season contest that not only honors those who serve but raises funds for the Manistee County Veterans Endowment Fund. All veterans and active duty service members received free admission to the game, which featured specialized patriotic uniforms worn by the Portagers as well as postgame ceremonies to commemorate the occasion.

The spirit of the game was originally the brainchild of Brian Mumby, coach of Forest Area’s varsity program. The Portagers participated in a Forest Area-hosted Warrior Game a season ago, and the two schools planned to keep the tradition alive every year, alternating which team hosted the event.

On Monday evening, however, Forest Area announced that it would be canceling the rest of its season, including the scheduled trip to play the Portagers in the Warrior Game on Friday. Onekama officials scrambled and by Tuesday evening solidified a replacement in Suttons Bay. The game did not count as a conference contest and the two teams will play again at Suttons Bay on Oct. 18.

“I’m very appreciative of the efforts of Justin Sedelmaier in coordinating this event,” said Onekama head coach John Neph. “What a roller coaster ride this week has been. We were all set on Monday, then we didn’t know if we were going to have the game, then we hustled and got a game. He’s been a rock all the way through and keeping the guys motivated.

“I’m grateful to all the servicemen and women who came out tonight and were a part of this,” he continued. “It is such a special event. It was such a great night.”

Suttons Bay wasted little time in answering back as Norsemen quarterback Bryce Opie scored on a 69-yard rush on the second play from scrimmage. The failed 2-point conversion left the Portagers up 8-6 with 6:36 left in the frame.

“I know we didn’t win the game, but boy, we sure tried hard,” Neph said. “Our guys played really, really hard. It was a physical game. I think it played out as both coaches expected: A one-score game, which always seems to be going on between the two of us.

“… We have nothing to put our heads down about,” he continued. “We wanted to win, we tried to win and it just didn’t happen tonight.”

The Portagers were forced to punt and six plays later Suttons Bay faced a 4th-and-10 at the 50-yard line. Onekama’s Matthew Mallison broke through and essentially received the ball like a handoff from the punter’s foot and stormed down the field for a touchdown to put the Portagers up 14-6 with under a minute to go in the first quarter.

“Our guys are leaving here knowing they left it all on the field,” Neph said. “They were so fired up to play and it meant so much to them to represent our school in this very important game. The money we raised (for the veterans) and the memories created tonight will last them a lifetime.”

Wade Sedlar led Onekama in tackles with 9 1/2, Dalron Gray had 8 1/2 tackles and a sack, Taylor Bennett recorded eight tackles and Maunter finished with 4 1/2 tackles and an interception.

“I think we played great — I just think (Suttons Bay) had more intensity,” Mauntler said. “It was pretty evenly matched up but they kept the intensity up the whole game — we kind of lost it when we went three downs and out. That was the factor of the game.”

The Norsemen responded with an 11-play, 65-yard drive that resulted in an eight-yard touchdown run by Lucas Mikesell. The Portagers snuffed out the 2-point conversion and held a 14-12 edge with 8:02 left in the half.

“We knew Suttons Bay would be a quality opponent, and they sure lived up to it,” Neph said. “We were right there with them, toe to toe, going at it. We have to correct some things, and we know it. When you play a game like this, those things come up. Maybe if you don’t play somebody as good as Suttons Bay, you don’t find that out. We’ll use this as a learning experience and we’ll move forward.”

Bennett completed 2-of-4 passes for 64 yards while also rushing 15 times for 40 yards. Mauntler had one reception for 32 yards and rushed the ball eight times for 29 yards and a touchdown. Mallison had one catch for 32 yards and a blocked punt returned for a score.

“Our guys played really hard and I’m very proud of them,” Neph said. “I would like to have won and we’ll go back to work on Sunday, look at the film and get things going. We’ll get all healed up. There was a lot of hard hitting going on so there are some sore boys tonight, but that’s high-school football. It was a great event, a great night and I’m very proud of our guys.”

Onekama committed a turnover on downs to give the Norsemen 1st-and-10 at the 50 with 29 seconds in the half. After a two-yard rush, Opie hit Mikesell for a 48-yard touchdown pass and after a successful 2-point conversion, Suttons Bay was up by six with three seconds left in the half.

Mauntler was not too dejected by the loss. He was just glad the Portagers were able to honor military veterans while playing the game they love.

“It means a lot to us,” he said. “Earlier this week, Forest Area canceled on us so we were all down. Suttons Bay called us on Tuesday and said they could play, so that let us have a game tonight. It just really meant a lot to us.

“The win doesn’t really matter — it’s all about the veterans.”

Suttons Bay was able to control the clock in the second half, giving Onekama only two possessions to attempt to regain the lead. Mauntler intercepted a tipped ball and the Portagers went on a 12-play drive that ran into the fourth quarter and ended in a punt.

A Norsemen punt resulted in a touchback and Onekama had 1st-and-10 at their own 20. The Portagers lost two yards and were forced to punt, hoping to force a Suttons Bay three and out. However, any hopes of an Onekama comeback were dashed when Opie ran for a first down and the Norsemen were able to kneel out the clock.

The Portagers host Vermontville Maple Valley next week for its homecoming game Friday at 7 p.m.