Brethren’s Tracey tops D4 field; Laker boys take 3rd; MCC’s Hybza 2nd at Evart

EVART — Brethren’s Alexis Tracey added to her list of accolades this season by topping the field Saturday in the Evart Invitational’s small school race.

Tracey, a junior, finished first in the time of 21:44.5 among 75 Division 4 runners. She was sixth overall in the entire field, which included over 100 Division 3 harriers.

“She keeps showing she’s able to run with the girls from those bigger schools,” said Brethren coach Kyle Griffin. “She’s putting herself into the conversation with girls in a division ahead of us, which is absolutely awesome.”

Tracey paced the Bobcats to a sixth-place finish in the small-school team standings. Brethren totaled 163 points as Fowler topped the girls field with 21.

“It was exciting to finally be able to put up a team score,” said Griffin, whose team has been low on numbers this season. “And I had three of my newer girls PR as well.”

Brethren’s Scylla Martzolff finished 52nd in a personal record time of 31:03.5 while teammates Jane Amstutz finished 61st in 32:35.0; Ashlyn Wardie was 62nd in a personal record time of 32:36.4; and Angelina Agster was 66th in a personal record time of 36.03.1.

Bear Lake was also in attendance Saturday, as its boys team took third of eight in the small-school division. The Lakers totaled 106 points as Mason County Eastern topped the field with 23.

Hunter Bentley paced Bear Lake by finishing fifth in the time of 19:17.2, followed by teammates Bren Lopez (25th, 20:41.0), Marcus Langeland (28th, 21:04.0), Robby McLouth (29th, 21:04.7) and Sam Corey (32nd, 21:22.2) to round out the team score.

“It was a hot day, so times weren’t where we’d like them to be because of the heat,” said Bear Lake coach Tony Shrum, “but I thought the boys still ran a good race and the placements were pretty good too.

“We’ve kind of had a revolving door for our scoring five this year, which I expected coming in,” he added. “We saw some good racing from Robby and Marcus again, so those two have really stepped up into the top five, which is great.

“Bren has really settled in to our second runner at this point, so we’re proud of him, and Hunter, of course, ran another really good race too. We’re definitely progressing in the right direction.”

Brethren didn’t have enough boys to post a team score, but Eric Grismore paced the pair of Bobcats with a 34th-place finish in the time of 21:28.4. Justin Kissling was 51st in 23:45.6.

“Eric ran a good race,” Griffin said. “Justin is still trying to get his legs back under him (after an injury).

“He’s been banged up a little bit,” he added. “He ran a good first mile, but then started to kind of feel those pains.

“His time isn’t necessarily what he expects out of himself, but, with the injuries, we’re working through the season with the end of October (regionals) in mind.”

The small-school division winning Mason County Eastern, which co-ops with Manistee Catholic Central, was helped by MCC junior Henry Hybza on Saturday. Hybza placed second overall in the time of 18:52.5. He was sandwiched by teammates Nate Wing (1st, 18:17.6) and Eli Shoup (3rd, 19:02.9).

The Laker girls were a runner shy of being able to post a team score, but Alexia Rineer led the way with a 17th-place finish in the time of 24:55.3. Bella Leffew was 20th in 25:48.7, Victoria Hall placed 60th in 32:16.9 and Angel Klein was 71st in 41:30.8.

“They competed hard,” Shrum said. “The girls are young, so they need more races, more experience. … It’s all about the end of the season, so that’s what we’re working toward right now.”