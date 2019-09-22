Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm to host hayride, costume contest

FREE SOIL — A Hayride and Potluck will be held on Oct. 1 at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm Inc.

There is space for 28 special needs participants, including caregivers. Wheelchairs are welcome.

The wagon leaves a 4 p.m.; participants should arrive at 3:30 p.m.

Dress for the weather for an hour hayride to the local lakes.

There also will be a costume contest, and hot dogs will be provided following the hayride. Participants are asked to bring their own wrapped candy or a dish to pass as well as a beverage and table service.

RSVP by Sept. 29 by calling (231) 462-3732 or emailing circlerockingsfarm@att.net. The farm is located at 5487 Tuttle Road in Free Soil.

In the event if inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled.