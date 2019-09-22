Dawson sculpture unveiled at WSCC

SCOTTVILLE — Manierre Dawson is a well-known artist in the Ludington and Manistee area, however, that hasn’t always been the case.

Dawson is considered America’s first artist to produce nonrepresentational abstractions, and though born in Chicago, he spent most of his life as a fruit farmer in Mason County.

A fact many in the area were unaware of until Sharon Bluhm, West Shore Community College professor emerita and Dawson biographer, started the charge in 2003 to “bring Dawson home.”

“It may have come as a surprise to some of you when you first heard that America’s art pioneer was a fruit farmer right here in Mason County,” said Bluhm, who was the keynote speaker on Saturday for a ceremony dedicating a new outdoor sculpture by Dawson.

The 9-foot high bronze sculpture, titled Daedayl, has been placed on the north side of the campus center and is the latest addition to the college’s growing collection of Dawson’s work. Seven paintings and sculptures comprise the college’s current collection and, earlier this month, three more pieces were added by a donor.

Bluhm, was professor of communications for 20 years, and first heard of Dawson when she purchased the family vacation home in 1977. She wasn’t there long before someone asked if she was a relative; that’s when she began researching Dawson.

She went on to write “Manierre Dawson: Inventions of the Mind.”

“Today because of Thom Hawley’s leadership, Dr. Andrew Riemer’s generous donation and Tyson Snow’s expertise we are celebrating the bronze introduction of Daedly here on campus and there couldn’t be a better location to showcase Dawson’s art work,” said Bluhm. “I think we all have a new appreciation of Manierre Dawson’s creative passion and artistic vision as we pay tribute to this revolutionary artist.

“Our students will definitely learn about this art pioneer and study his work in their art appreciation classes. And although we are honoring Manierre Dawson today, I feel he has honored us threefold through his artwork. His life and work are an inspiration to us all.”

Daedayl is an abstract representation of a standing figure consisting of one continuous line that bends and curls throughout the length of the composition.

Arizona sculpture consultant Beth Lauterbach, who has assisted with several previous sculpture trail projects, was enlisted to work directly with the foundry which produced the piece.

Based on Lauterbach’s suggestions, a 3D image of the original sculpture was scaled up 240% to create a Styrofoam model. The model was then shipped to Tyson Snow, an artist in Utah who completed the reproduction.

“When Beth approached me about this project, I was a little unsure about taking it on. I do appreciate nonrepresentational work and I’ve done some of it, but it’s been a long time,” said Snow during the ceremony. “However, what I found was as soon as I started on this project, it strangely felt familiar to me. It’s hard to explain. … It had a presence.”

Daedayl has been added to the Mason County Sculpture Trail, a series of sculptural pieces located throughout the county.

“As part of the sculpture trail, the college recognizes that public art matters. Sculpture is a form of civic dialogue,” said Thom Hawley, master of ceremonies and WSCC executive director of college relations. “Manierre Dawson died 50 years ago this year, and he left a rich, artistic legacy and a profound footprint on the artistic landscape of the world. We are very excited to share this sculpture with the community.”

WSCC president Scott Ward said work on the project began four years ago.

“As I earlier expressed my thoughts on the value of public art, we cannot forget the larger role of West Shore Community College. Our mission and vision statements include ‘assuring student success, serving our entire community and making our community a better place in which to learn, live and prosper,’” Ward said. “Through Dr. Riemer’s contributions we have taken a giant step toward the college’s goals of students success and serving our community.”

The sculpture was funded by a financial gift to the college’s foundation from Dr. Andrew Riemer, a Ludington High School graduate.

“I’m out of my context a little being here because I’m in the science realm, and this is way different than what we have here,” said Riemer. “I did some research when I was asked to help contribute here and the offer was presented to me. … I really discovered that appreciation for art and creativity facilitate and lead to intelligence, and I go, this is a good thing.

“In my life I’ve been blessed in so many ways. People here do things and I help them facilitate them doing them because I’m honored and blessed to be able to have resources to do that. I thank God for that, and he put me here to enable good people to do good work.”

Several of Dawson’s family members also were in attendance for the ceremony. Grandson Peter Lockwood, of Arlington, Texas, said his family always had some of his grandfather’s artwork hanging in the house.

“I also viewed a lot of his sculptures and paintings in the South Edge farm in Riverton Township. I would look at them and think ‘well what is it? It’s weird,’” he said. “It was later that I realized he created shapes and forms with spatial relations which came from his mind. They didn’t come from nature or natural forms.

Lockwood was appreciative of all involved with the project.

“Without Sharon’s compelling curiosity, determination and research probably none of what is happening today would be happening in Michigan as related to my grandfather and I would like to thank her for that,” he said. “My grandfather would be very pleased, and honored and humbled by this dedication… I would like to sincerely thank West Shore, its board of trustees, president Scott Ward and also Thom Hawley for his excellent work and exceptional project management.”