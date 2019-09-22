Gov. Whitmer signs bills to protect against mail theft

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bills 23 and 24 into law on Sept. 17 to ensure Michigan residents are protected against mail theft.

Senate Bill 23 mirrors the federal penalties of mail theft, making mail theft a state penalty and allows the state to prosecute for these crimes. The bill is sponsored by Senator Jim Runestad, R-White Lake.

Senate Bill 24 is tie-barred to SB 23 and amends the sentencing guidelines, specifying the types of violations within the Code of Criminal Procedure. The bill is sponsored by Senator Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.