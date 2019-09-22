Home / Reasons to Celebrate / Holy anniversary! Displays of bat signal fete Batman at 80

Stephanie Salgado poses with her cape during the lighting of the Bat signal commemorating Batman’s 80th anniversary in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

From the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s no joker. The night lit up Saturday around the world with the famous bat signal to mark a special anniversary for Batman.

DC Comics carried off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked identity.

Fan gatherings happened all over the world. But the most ambitious party plan was the illumination of the bat signal.

It started at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. The signal is also appearing in 13 other cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Montreal, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg, as well New Yor City’s Domino Sugar Refinery.

Los Angeles also celebrated with a fan experience concert and the Batman Inaugural 5K run.

A man dressed as Batman looks up towards the Batman signal projected onto a building to celebrate Batman Day in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. The night sky all over the world is lighting up Saturday with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman. DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

