Hops & Props continues to grow

Century Boat Club sees largest turnout in 10 years

MANISTEE — Manistee’s Hops & Props event was created eight years ago to to replace the Port City Street Fair event, which had taken place for a number of years prior.

After a 24-year run with the Port City Street Fair, the Manistee Downtown Development Authority wanted to create a “fresh”, new event.

That’s how Hops & Props was born, with hops being a key ingredient in brewing beer and props referring to boat propellers. It is a celebration of Michigan-made craft beer as well as the maritime heritage of Manistee.

After eight years, the event is still growing and seeing success.

“Presales are up from last year; last year we had about 1,200 attend,” said event chair Carrie Mosher prior to the beer tasting on Saturday. “We’re hoping for more this year. Last year was our biggest year. We have more breweries this year than we did last year. It’s the same program every year, but it is growing as far as attendance.”

There were 35 total distilleries, wineries as well as breweries serving 134 different drinks, including local companies like North Channel Brewery, Iron Fish Distillery, Northern Naturals Cider and Douglas Valley Winery.

Two food trucks were on hand, and live music was provided by Serita’s Black Rose and Desmond Jones. Following the event, several downtown restaurants participated in “Tap Takeovers.”

“We strategically end the event at 7 (p.m.) so that the bars and the restaurants can still get business for the day, because we want to keep it an event where everybody benefits,” said Mosher. “So we end it at 7 so you still want to go downtown and eat and hang out and try more of the beers that were here at the event.”

Equally as popular as the “Hops” portion of the event is the “Props”.

“It definitely makes the event more cohesive having the Century Boat Club here; people get really excited about being able to do both at the same time,” said Mosher. “It’s just a really important part of Manistee’s history, that the Century Boats were built here. So I think that’s also a reason to keep the event going, to celebrate the history that we have here with the boats.”

Century Boat Club held its annual Thoroughbred Round Up Boat Show, which saw its largest turnout in 10 years, according to Tommy Holmes, president Century Boat Club.

“This is great, people that used to work at the company come down … they get to see some of the boats,” Holmes said. “I wasn’t here for five minutes yesterday and a lady came up said, ‘I used to work at Plant No. 7’. That’s why we like to have the show here in Manistee. We get a lot of local people here who have an interest.

“But all of our boats, of course, come from around the country – Florida, Texas, Massachusetts, a lot of Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin. We’re a nationwide boat club; we have a thousand members. We have an active Facebook group which has really helped us connect.”

Holmes said Saturday’s show included 41 boats.

“It was such a great show this year, we’ll be back. We have about 25% what we call classic glass, fiberglass. A lot of the people who come to this show worked in the fiberglass era; the last wood was ‘68,” he said.

However, Century Boat Club did not host its show in Manistee last year, to the disappointment of many.

“Every few years we get invited to go to another area of the country, and last year we were invited to Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, so we didn’t have the show here,” said Holmes. “But we love to have the show here. … We will have the show here next year.”

Holmes said several members of the club were able to take a ride to Onekama on Friday due to “flat” water conditions.

“This is an exceptional year; many people boated for the first time in their life on Lake Michigan and they ran up to Onekama and back,” he said. “It’s a real bucket list to come here, the home of Century (Boat), to get out on Lake Michigan is just exceptional.”

Mosher said the event is becoming known in the craft brewery circuit as well.

“It’s an event that the locals really look forward to every year (and) I think there are people who follow beer festivals, and I think it’s starting to get to be one that they want to go to every year,” she said.

