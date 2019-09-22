Looking Back for Sept. 23

20 YEARS AGO

Seed money

The Manistee County Spirit of the Woods Garden Club/FGCM Roz Jaffe (president) presented first grader, Paul Cunningham with a check to help Onekama Schools start a children’s garden this past week. Other first grader students include: Stephanie Carlson, Kelli Waligorski, Travis Miller, Evan Mattison, Kaitlin King, and Ryan Pienta.

60 YEARS AGO

New county hospital issue

In action last week, the Manistee County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to place the matter of building a new 100 bed hospital before the county voters. A bond issue of $800,000 to cover costs of construction and equipment and a county tax rate limitation increase will be brought before the people Nov. 9 in a special election. This would call for a 2.25 mill levy over a 17-year period.

80 YEARS AGO

Razor blades and glass eater closes out Fair

One of the most successful Manistee County fairs will close this evening at Onekama with three features. The schedule for this evening is Drew’s Syncopators at 7 p.m., the Mae Lewis Circus Act at 8 p.m, Karl Siren, the Manistee County strongman with an appetite for razor blades, plate glass and various other peculiar diets at 9:30 p.m.

Ticket sales brisk

The sale of tickets for the game between Billy Rogell’s All Stars and the Manistee Eagles is brick, according to the Eagles management. The game will be played Oct. 6, in the afternoon and it should draw the largest baseball crowd here in many years.

